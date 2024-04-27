Entertainment
Vidya Balan to John Abraham, Bollywood stars who have roots in Kerala
Vidya Balan's parents had their hometown in Kerala.
These stars have established themselves in Bollywood over time.
Malayalam cinema has always excelled in producing top talent. From top actors to hit films, the Malayalam film industry has grabbed everyone's attention. But did you know that there are a few people who have roots in Kerala and are very successful and popular in Bollywood? Let's take a look at some of these actors.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan is a powerhouse in acting and is one of the best actresses in the industry. She marked her entry into Bollywood with Parineeta, opposite Saif Ali Khan. Did you know that this beauty has roots in Kerala? She was born to Tamil parents, but her father's hometown is in Palakkad, Kerala. She started her acting journey with the Malayalam film Chakram opposite Mohanlal, but it was shelved. Vidya Balan's first film was a Bengali film named Bhalo Theko. She was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar.
A sin
Actress Ghajini Asin left a strong impression on the audience with this Aamir Khan starrer film. Her acting skills have earned her immense accolades in Bollywood. She started her career in Malayalam cinema. She marked her debut with the film Narendran Makan Jayakantha Vaka. Soon, she paved the way for success by acting in the Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood industries. She was last seen in All Is Well opposite Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.
John Abraham
Bollywood hunk John Abraham also has a Kerala connection. Reportedly, the Dhoom actor is half Malayalee, as his father is from Kerala, and half Gujarati, as his mother is from Gujarat. The macho action hero was last seen in Pathan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Malaika Arora
Did you know that Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora has roots in Kerala? The diva of Chhaiya Chhaiya fame was born to a Malayalee mother and a Punjabi father. She was born and raised in Mumbai. Although she grew up in Mumbai, the glamorous star occasionally visits Kerala. She played a cameo role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.
Neha Dhupia
MTV Roadies fame Neha Dhupia has a connection with God's own country, Kerala. She was born in present-day Kochi and studied at the Naval Public School there. She marked her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Qayamat: City Under Threat.
