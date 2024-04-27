Entertainment
Actor Kim Kap-soo reveals criteria for choosing short-lived characters
By KTimes
About 80 seconds: That's how long it took for actor Kim Kap-soo, 67, to appear and then die in the drama “Home Sweet Home” (2010).
In “60 Days, Designated Survivor” (2019), he died in a bombing in the first episode.
Known as the icon of short-lived characters, Kim often leaves her dramatic roles due to death, but not without first making a profound impact through her intense performances, earning her this nickname from fans.
Recently, in the hit series “Queen of Tears”, Kim suffered a similar fate. He played Hong Man-dae, the founder of the conglomerate Queens Group, who, after being betrayed by his trusted roommate Mo Seul-hee (played by Lee Mi-sook) and losing control of his company, died in a wheelchair with a fainting spell. smile in episode 12, airing April 14.
Reflecting on his role, Kim said, “When I received the script, I wondered why Chairman Hong, who had built his business from scratch since his days as a shoeshine boy, had made such a choice. I thought about the regrets that must have arisen after being betrayed by the only person he trusted, and what realization he might have come to,” describing his approach to his character’s death scene.
This was shared during an interview at a studio in Gangnam, Seoul, ahead of the drama's finale on April 27.
“I died later than expected”
Known as a specialist in portraying characters who meet untimely deaths, actor Kim is often approached for a variety of roles involving his character's demise. In “IRIS” Season 1 (2009) and Season 2 (2013), he died twice, first as nuclear physicist Yoo Jung-hoon, then as his brother in the following season.
When deciding whether or not to take on these dark roles, Kim doesn't take into account how much screen time he'll have. Instead, it focuses on the impact of the character's death in the story. “I look at what the death of the character means in the context of the work,” he explains.
In “Queen of Tears,” her character, Chairman Bong, leaves behind a confession admitting his life's mistakes and a will expressing his hope that others would live differently. This message forms a central theme of the drama and was a driving factor in Kim's decision to join the cast, even though her character dies midway through the drama.
Humorously reflecting on his frequent portrayals of dying characters, Kim says, “Sometimes I think I can't escape death as an actor, and then I also think about living a long life.”
He recognizes the importance of death in life, equating its importance with birth, and takes these roles seriously. In “Queen of Tears,” her character's death was delayed from episode 7 to episode 12, leading Kim to laughingly say, “It seems like I died a little later than expected. “
Enjoying your time on set
Kim's acting journey has been marked by continued boldness, marked not only by his repeated on-screen deaths, but also by his powerful presence and unconventional role choices.
Kim ventured into portraying a queer character in the drama “Sad Temptation” (1999), written by Noh Hee-kyung, demonstrating his willingness to accept challenging and diverse roles.
Beginning his acting career in 1977, Kim was known for his passion for acting, even holding his wedding at a theater in Daehangno. However, he also faced a significant emotional struggle as he approached middle age.
After filming scenes, he would often find himself in isolated locations to sit alone, overwhelmed by the demands of acting and questioning his ability to continue.
However, he found comfort over time and now approaches his work with the mindset of trying to enjoy his time on set.
Future electric guitarist
Currently, Kim is known for being the mood-setter on the set of “Queen of Tears.” He lightens the mood with humor, joking with co-star Kim Soo-hyun when the lines mix up: “Is the role too much for you?”
This jovial interaction not only makes the young actors and staff laugh, but also helps alleviate the stress and tension that is often present in the filming environment. “You have to make work fun,” says Kim, “otherwise it’s hard to last in this industry.”
Off camera, Kim maintains her cheerful spirit and is currently learning to play electric guitar and considering starting her own YouTube channel.
He wants to encourage his peers not to feel embarrassed by new technologies or changes, reminding them that “there is no shame in not knowing how to use a kiosk. There wasn’t any when we were young.”
Kim said he embraces a philosophy of life with curiosity and fun, aspiring to always remain a learner.
This article from Hankook Ilbo, sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by generative AI and edited by Korea Times staff.
