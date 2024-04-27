A lesson in 1950s fashion history: Dior's new look, Hollywood bombshells and the golden age of couture





Not to split hairs, but the 1950s look was Really born a few years ago. When academics talk about the fashion history of the 1950s, the era is usually defined as 1947-1957 and just so happens to coincide with the years when Christian Dior was running his fashion brand. After the designer's untimely death in 1957, 21-year-old Yves Saint Laurent took the reins of the house of Dior, closing out the decade with his 1960 beatnik-inspired collection. During this infamous era, fashion reached its most glamorous peak, reflecting the world's desire to abandon war rations and austerity measures. The world was in dire need of beauty and the fashion industry provided it and more. Celebrating the end of World War II meant celebrating women as women, capital Wwith cinched waists, voluminous skirts, impeccably made-up hair and accessories for every possible occasion. For better or worse, the coordination of hats, gloves and handbags, the not-a-bit-out-of-place standard of Eragave women, has yielded countless fashion and cosmetic diversions. This decade may be remembered as a step backwards for women, who craved heavenly levels of beauty, but boy, did it make for some fabulous looks. Photographed by John Rawlings, VogueSeptember 1957 Photographed by Horst P. Horst, VogueSeptember 1953 Photographed by Horst P. Horst, VogueSeptember 1954 Photographed by Karen Radkai, VogueSeptember 1956 Photographed by Henry Clarke, VogueSeptember 1955 Photographed by Erwin Blumenfeld, Vogue, April 1, 1954 1950s Women's Trends: The Hourglass Figure Rules Diors New Look leads The silhouette offered by Christian Dior in his New Look Corelle Line collection of 1947 dominated the 1950s. Dresses cinched at the waist, which exaggerated the female silhouette, represented a high-speed pendulum swing; in the 1940s, masculine silhouettes with war-sharp shoulders and slim hips dominated. Now shoulders were softened with padding that rounded them, waists were tightened and reduced to Victorian proportions, and hips were exaggerated with tulle and crinolines that added volume. The goal? An extremely feminine silhouette. VogueThe report from the Paris Collection in the March 1, 1952 issue put it succinctly: It starts at the waist. The size is what immediately catches the eye. It's newly high, it's newly low, or it's both… but it's still there, still stressed, and because it is, fashion seems more feminine than it is. 'has been for years. The aesthetic is considered to be led by Dior, but all of his contemporaries agreed and championed the look in their own way. Balenciaga, Balmain, Jacques Fath, Hardie Amies and many others produced ultra glamorous and very feminine dresses for the better part of a decade. A complete evening two-piece with mink cuffs by Dior, September 1954John Chillingworth/Getty Images Photographed by Roger Prigent, Vogue, March 15, 1956 Photographed by Irving Penn, VogueSeptember 1950 The golden age of Coutures Paris rebounds after its occupation The Chambre Syndicale de la Couture has requested that all publications presenting Parisian models from this collection publish the following line applicable to all models presented: Reproduction of models under copyright prohibited. Of course, this does not apply to stores and manufacturers who purchased the original models. This public service announcement was printed in Vogues Issue of September 15, 1951 in Paris Collections Note.

