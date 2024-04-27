AMC Allentown 16 in Hanover Township will close Sunday





“Sad” is how North Whitehall Township resident Patrick Murphy felt when he heard the news: AMC Allentown 16, where he had seen “The Simpsons Movie” since 2007, is closing in just a few days. The movie theater, located at 1700 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and formerly owned by Carmike Cinemas, opens its doors for the final time Sunday, according to a statement from Cassie Nichols, media relations manager for 'AMC. In the statement, Nichols wrote: “AMC regularly reviews theaters on our circuit, as well as opportunities outside of our circuit, and makes decisions based on what will best strengthen the company in the future. » She recommended residents use the locations near AMC Center Valley 16 and AMC Tilghman Square 8. Nichols did not respond to follow-up questions. On Facebookresidents remember the moves they had seen with families and the last time they had visited them. “There were no reclining seats, nor all the improvements that other theaters have,” wrote one Allentown resident. “But there were all the memories of movie nights with friends, popcorn and the special memory of my [boy’s] first film. Thank you Carmike for the good times over the years! Hanover Township Manager Melissa Wehr said she was saddened to see businesses leave the township, adding that closing a movie theater was a loss for the Lehigh Valley when so few remained of cinemas. “It’s a sign of the times,” Wehr said. “No one goes to the cinema anymore. You can stream it on your phone, you can stream it on your TV. It's a bit difficult and that's understandable. She said no official land use plan had been submitted for the property, but added she was confident the property would not remain vacant for long. Last May, the Hanover City Council approved a zoning amendment that would allow neighboring produce supply company Primo Produce to purchase and use the AMC Allentown 16 property for “processing, preparation, packaging and distribution of food”, according to minutes of meetings. The minutes also indicate that AMC's lease for the property ends next month. Primo Produce wants to expand onto AMC property because the current facility is short on space and a new building would allow the company to remain in the township, meeting minutes state. While the council expressed concerns such as dust and noise pollution resulting from construction, Primo Produce owner George Paxos said during the meeting that the developers would work with the community to address any concerns. Attorney Joe Fitzpatrick, who represents Primo Produce, declined to comment Friday but said the developer would likely comment once the project advances further. AP Allentown Limited Partnership currently owns the property, Wehr said, having purchased it in 1997. AMC Allentown 16's last scheduled screening this Sunday will be “Civil War” at 8 p.m., with other films showing including “Dune: Part Two,” “Monkey Man,” “Kung Fu Panda 4” and “Spy Family Code: White. » After that, the show will just have to continue elsewhere.

