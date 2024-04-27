Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police shares first official statement; watch







The first one official statement shared by police regarding actor Gurucharan Singh, also known as Roshan Singh Sodhi, who has been missing since April 22, was given by DCP South West Rohit Meena .

About actor Gurucharan Singh alias Roshan Singh Sodhi missing since April 22, DCP South West Rohit Meena says, “Gurucharan Singh's family has filed a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8:30 p.m. He has since disappeared. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are searching for footage and technical investigation and even found many vital clues… We have registered a case under Section 365 of IPC… Initial investigation involves. following his movement according to video surveillance and analyzing corroborating technical evidence, he is seen leaving with a backpack.

Singh was captured in footage from a security camera installed in the Palam area crossing a road on Monday evening. The authorities informed the media that although his flight was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Monday, he was spotted at an intersection in Palam around 9:14 p.m.

While speaking to ANI, Gurucharan's neighbor also shared a statement about the actor, mentioning that he used to visit his parents' house frequently. According to neighbor Akash, Gurucharan did not come every day but visited him every now and then to meet his parents. Every time he came, he showed a lot of affection towards the children, taking photos with them. The neighbor revealed that he only found out about Gurucharan's disappearance recently. Roshan Singh Sodhi from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been missing for 4 days: Gurucharan Singh's phone is inaccessible, family files a complaint Guru Charan Singh best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the longest-running sitcom, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, is said to have been missing for four days. He was visiting his parents in Delhi and was supposed to return to Mumbai, but has not been in contact since April 22. His absence has caused distress among his family and fans. Following his father's complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR in a kidnapping case .The first one official statement shared by police regarding actor Gurucharan Singh, also known as Roshan Singh Sodhi, who has been missing since April 22, was given by DCP South West Rohit Meena .About actor Gurucharan Singh alias Roshan Singh Sodhi missing since April 22, DCP South West Rohit Meena says, “Gurucharan Singh's family has filed a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8:30 p.m. He has since disappeared. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are searching for footage and technical investigation and even found many vital clues… We have registered a case under Section 365 of IPC… Initial investigation involves. following his movement according to video surveillance and analyzing corroborating technical evidence, he is seen leaving with a backpack.Singh was captured in footage from a security camera installed in the Palam area crossing a road on Monday evening. The authorities informed the media that although his flight was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Monday, he was spotted at an intersection in Palam around 9:14 p.m.While speaking to ANI, Gurucharan's neighbor also shared a statement about the actor, mentioning that he used to visit his parents' house frequently. According to neighbor Akash, Gurucharan did not come every day but visited him every now and then to meet his parents. Every time he came, he showed a lot of affection towards the children, taking photos with them. The neighbor revealed that he only found out about Gurucharan's disappearance recently.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/news/hindi/taarak-mehta-actor-gurucharan-singhs-missing-case-delhi-police-shares-first-official-statement-watch/articleshow/109644555.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos