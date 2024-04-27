Connect with us

Entertainment

This is what a FULL day at Disney's Hollywood Studios looks like

This is what a FULL day at Disney's Hollywood Studios looks like

 


What's it like being in a FULL Hollywood studio? We just discovered it.

Toy Story Land Crowds

Over the past decade, Hollywood Studios has arguably become Disney World's second park thanks to major additions such as Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxys Edge. This was accompanied by some very busy days at the park, including sellouts according to Disney's Park Pass schedule.

One of those Hollywood Studios (and Animal Kingdom) sellouts happened on April 26 – perhaps because of the spring break crowds – and we just happened to be in the park.

Disney

So how was it? Well, it's not exactly what you'd expect.

“Exhausted”

The crowds in the park were large, but manageable, and wait times seemed relatively normal. For example, Rise of the Resistance was 60 minutes long at one point in the morning.

Wait for the rise of the Resistance

Later in the day, the ride was only 90 minutes at 3:00 p.m., and nothing else in the park showed a wait time of more than an hour at that point in mid-afternoon.

Waiting time around 3:00 p.m. April 26

Moreover, from our observation, the non-attraction lines were not that long either. For example, we were able to walk to the counter at Trolley Car Cafe (this park's Starbucks location) and also encountered a wait of less than three minutes at Joffreys.

On the way..

Even though today's Hollywood Studios was technically full, we didn't find it to be any more of a crowd pleaser than most days. Stay tuned to AllEars for more coverage from Hollywood Studios.

Why there will be a swarm of Disney adults in Hollywood Studios next week!

Were you at Hollywood Studios on April 26? What did you think of the crowd?

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://allears.net/2024/04/26/this-is-what-a-sold-out-day-at-disneys-hollywood-studios-looks-like/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: