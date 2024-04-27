This is what a FULL day at Disney's Hollywood Studios looks like

What's it like being in a FULL Hollywood studio? We just discovered it.

Over the past decade, Hollywood Studios has arguably become Disney World's second park thanks to major additions such as Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxys Edge. This was accompanied by some very busy days at the park, including sellouts according to Disney's Park Pass schedule.

One of those Hollywood Studios (and Animal Kingdom) sellouts happened on April 26 – perhaps because of the spring break crowds – and we just happened to be in the park.

So how was it? Well, it's not exactly what you'd expect.

The crowds in the park were large, but manageable, and wait times seemed relatively normal. For example, Rise of the Resistance was 60 minutes long at one point in the morning.

Later in the day, the ride was only 90 minutes at 3:00 p.m., and nothing else in the park showed a wait time of more than an hour at that point in mid-afternoon.

Moreover, from our observation, the non-attraction lines were not that long either. For example, we were able to walk to the counter at Trolley Car Cafe (this park's Starbucks location) and also encountered a wait of less than three minutes at Joffreys.

Even though today's Hollywood Studios was technically full, we didn't find it to be any more of a crowd pleaser than most days. Stay tuned to AllEars for more coverage from Hollywood Studios.

Were you at Hollywood Studios on April 26? What did you think of the crowd?