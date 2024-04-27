Chamkila's life like in Punjab, glory and violence come together all the time: Imtiaz Ali | Bollywood

New Delhi, He had to break the grammar of his own cinema, says Imtiaz Ali about his debut biopic Amar Singh Chamkila in which he introduces a fourth wall to speak directly to viewers, uses animation and splits screens to bring life to the story of the Punjabi folk singer killed at the age of 27. HT Image

The film, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is set against the backdrop of militancy-ridden Punjab in the turbulent 1980s. The hugely popular Chamkila, whose music was controversial, risky and provocative and is still popular, has was shot dead in 1988 with his wife Amarjot.

The film, which has music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, is receiving rave reviews, quickly climbing to become one of the top five films on Netflix globally. And Ali is full of gratitude.

“I can feel the warmth and love that the audience showed towards the film and also towards me. I don't think I completely understand…,” Ali told PTI in an interview.

The story is of course tragic, but Ali told Rahman and he decided early on that that wouldn't be the mood because Chamkilas' music was full of life and celebration.

The filmmaker said he felt he was on the right track when the film's first screening was held for MAMI in Mumbai and he saw the theater transform into 'akhada', the concerts where Chamkila reigned as a singer.

“I think this vibe has carried over into the film and it also gets the same reaction as his songs and 'akhadas.

The filmmaker, known for his modern relationship dramas such as “Jab We Met”, “Love Aaj Kal”, “Rockstar” and “Tamasha”, said Chamkila was his first biopic and brought a “certain freshness” to it.

It's inexplicable that so many great artists, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and Amy Winehouse, mysteriously died at the age of 27, Ali said.

The initial research was simply to reach out to the many people connected to Chamkila and travel to the interiors of Punjab, where the 1980s are still alive, Ali said.

“As this is a true story, I decided that, as much as possible, I would not manipulate the events I was told… There were constraints. I had to break the grammar” , did he declare.

Ali, for example, used animation to recreate a collapsed roof during a performance where women had gathered to hear Chamkila sing.

“…come to think of it, it must have been so painful for those women who had to fall. We didn't want to show it realistically, so we had to go with animation. I never have any smoking scenes in my “But it was very important to show that Chamkila lights a 'bidi'. There too I used animation,” he said.

The songs in Chamkila are in Punjabi and Ali said he didn't want to compromise on authenticity by dubbing them, which is why he decided to go for Hindi subtitles for the audience.

“Another constraint was that there was a personal story about Chamkila's life, and then there was the broader legend… You have to have a certain style of screenwriting so that you see the grandeur and the larger story of Chamkila and that you see the struggles of an individual who is an artist,” Ali said of his decision to split the screens and use sepia tones in certain places.

The idea of ​​breaking the fourth wall in the songs Baaja and Naram Kalja came from Rahman.

“He said, 'Let's have a musical theater type approach to some songs.' I took this idea because I knew that the audience coming to see the film would not know anything about Chamkila So it is the duty of the film to inform them quite early in the film about who this gentleman is in the song 'Baaja'. the fact.

“And then also the song with the women – Naram Kalja where the women speak directly to the camera…”

The real reason for making the film, Ali said, was that Chamkila's life was like the life of Punjab, which has glory and violence, interlocking all the time.

“There is an unstoppable spirit, but there is also still blood flowing in the five rivers, and yet there is so much spirit and celebration. But I didn't want to bore the audience by giving them a lecture on what Punjab is,” he said. Rahman, Ali said, called the film “Imtiaz 2.0”.

“He was the first person I showed the movie to because of the background music. He said, 'This one's different.' So I said, “Is it much different or bad different, sir?” He said, “You've made eight films, that's good in itself.” felt good about it.

“I have a positive feeling when people say Imtiaz 2.0 and all that. I feel like a lot of people who supported me got a chance with this film. I also feel a little more encouraged to work more seriously , at I'm going deeper and knowing that a lot can be done with this medium. I've always felt like I'm only scratching the surface of what is possible and can be done as a director.

Ali said his team, including art director Trupti Chavan, cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca and editor Aarti Bajaj, exceeded the brief.

The Chamkilas family and people of Punjab continued to contact Ali with personal memories and photographs. Ali said he decided to put some videos and photographs during the film by splitting the screen to show the actors and Chamkila and Amarjot performing.

“You're constantly reminded that these things happened. You're constantly going back to the bodies to say, 'Okay, maybe we're in a very happy zone in our movie right now, where boy met girl ,' but they're actually dead right now. It added a certain realistic dimension,” Ali said.

The director, who co-wrote the film with his brother Sajid Ali, said the idea was to make a crossover film by not copying American films but going “desi”. According to him, the soul of the film, which tells the story of a young singer who pays the price for singing bold lyrics, is universal.

“We actually went local in order to make it very universal and so people could understand. It's quite a 'th Punjabi' setting, but that makes it a very universal film.” Amar Singh Chamkila”, produced by Mohit Choudhary, is currently streaming on Netflix.

