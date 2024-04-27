Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra opens up about times of loneliness and horror in Hollywood: It was a dark time | Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra has always spoken about her professional and personal challenges. The actor who is currently focusing on his upcoming film Heads of State, in a recent interview with Cavanaugh James on his podcast, revealed his fears. Priyanka opened up about how lonely she felt in Hollywood during her initial phase as a struggling actress. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals she kept newspaper clippings of Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen winning Miss World and Miss Universe)
Priyanka Chopra remembers the dark times in Hollywood
While interacting with the Read the Room podcast host, the actor admitted that the rejections were a humiliating experience. She said: It humiliates you. I was like I'm not going to be upset about this, or I'm not going to say it's a closed door, I'm going to navigate to something else. I put my head down and did my job. I didn't bring my pride in being a leading lady and blah blah… That's what helped me find the position I have today. She added: “It was the industry I didn't know, the people I didn't know, I didn't have friends calling me at 2am. Its very important. I was very alone and it was very scary. I was in New York, which is an intimidating city anyway. It was a dark time in my life.
About Priyanka Chopra
For those who don't know, Priyanka is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. She made her acting debut with the Vijay-starring Tamil courtroom drama Thamizhan. Her first Bollywood film was Sunny Deol's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. However, she shot to fame with Andaaz, starring Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta in key characters. She is known for her performances in Aitraaz, Fashion, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, The Sky is Pink and The White Tiger. Priyanka also had an extended cameo in the Keeanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections. The actor was last seen in the Hollywood romantic comedy Love Again. She will next be seen in Heads of State, with John Cena and Idris Elba in crucial roles.
