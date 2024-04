Violence and revenge: loving but fiery Bollywood moms

In a scene from the Netflix thriller Mai, when Sakshi Tanwar playing Sheel Chaudhary said: Hum theek kar denge sab, I'll fix everything, we didn't know that a typical Indian mother dressed in a cotton sari would go on a hunt for avenge the death of his daughter. . The portrayal of mothers in Bollywood is no longer limited to women crying in a corner, they are now taking the law into their own hands and are determined to teach a lesson or two. You wouldn't want to go against her or her children. Perhaps this is why 'Mere Paas Maa Hai' is the most powerful dialogue in Bollywood history. Here are the feisty moms of Bollywood who won't hesitate to get a little violent revenge for the sake of their children. Don't miss: From Gangubai and Shamshu: meet the woke mothers of Indian cinema Shamshunissa Ansari in Darlings (2022) In a scene from Netflix's 2022 film Darlings, Shamshu, played by Shefali Shah trying to convince his daughter (Alia Bhatt) to leave her alcoholic and abusive husband, says that by mixing rat poison in his food he will stop drink for life. Bollywood's new-age mom might stop you from doing many things, but will be the first to help you hide your attacker's dead body. IMDb Rating: 6.6/10 Aarya Sareen in Aarya (2020) When it comes to family protection, a woman will not even hesitate to join a mafia gang. Aarya Sareen (Sushmita Sen) from Hotstar 2020 series Aarya is the best example. The story revolves around an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to take revenge for the murder of her husband. IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 Don't Miss: Mother's Day 2024: Inspiring Lessons From Bollywood CineMAA Rukhsana Mohammad and Maya Menon in Jalsa (2022) This captivating tale of two mothers who go to extreme lengths for the sake of their children is sure to give you chills. The lives of two mothers, Maya, a renowned journalist, and Ruksana, her domestic help, are turned upside down after Maya kills Rukhsana's child in a hit-and-run. The story then follows a devastated Rukhsana avenging the death of her child but in a twisted way. You can watch this movie for free on Aha. IMDb Rating: 6.6/10 Image courtesy: IMDb Stay tuned to HerZindagi for more such stories.

