Priority is to do better and work with big directors, says actor Akshay Oberoi | Bollywood
Mumbai actor Akshay Oberoi says he has a simple approach to his career, improving every day and believing that opportunities will follow.
Oberoi, who has appeared in supporting films like Gurugram, Thar, 'Kaalakaandi' and most recently Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, said he was never noticed at parties or at airports.
“My whole approach has been: I want to get better every day and I want to work with great people. I've kept things very simple for myself and I haven't tried to do anything else. I'm not not the guy who appears in a pap, or with new looks at the airport, my priority has never been that, the actor told PTI.
Oberoi said it took him a long time to find a film like “Fighter”, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film was released in theaters in January.
“Fighter was born out of a lot of work that people didn't watch for the most part… It took me over a decade in the business to have a film like Fighter that the world watched,” said the actor, who played the role of Squadron Leader Basheer “Bash” Khan in the film.
The 39-year-old actor will next be seen in the second season of The Broken News, a project he chose because he had the opportunity to play an interesting character.
An adaptation of the popular 2018 British series Press, The Broken News is directed by Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. It is directed by Vinay Waikul.
I've had people ask me, “You're coming to an established show like The Broken News, the focus is on the other actors.” I was like, I don't think about it. “I found the director interesting and I wanted to play a good role, and that’s how I lined up,” he said.
I worked with Vinay sir on 'The Test Case', so we had that comfort level. He's the only director in Bombay who used me because of my American accent, and he said, Why don't we try it this way? I thought it was unique, said Oberoi, who was born in New Jersey, United States.
According to Oberoi, The Broken News exposes the agenda-driven nature of the media and the film industry.
Unfortunately, we live in a capitalist world; money is the thing that runs everything, so nothing can be organic or pure. The show does a good job of highlighting this stuff because in 2024, audiences are aware that not all the information we get from the news is entirely accurate. There is an agenda behind this. There is a reason why an article is published. »
With the new season, Waikul said the team has gone deeper into exploring the characters.
Working on the first season, we felt there was so much we hadn't told. The characters are so interesting; “We always thought it would be unfair if we only had one season, we had to write the second season,” the director said.
The second season of Broken News, which also stars Indraneil Sengupta and Kiran Kumar, will premiere on ZEE5 on May 3.
