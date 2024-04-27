Korean rock band The Rose debuts Coachella and new album

Korean pop-rock band The Rose closed out their recent Coachella performance with their 2023 song “Wonder,” bringing together the University of Southern California Marching Band for the performance.

“It was like a dream come true in a way,” says lead vocalist and keyboardist Dojoon. The Hollywood Reporter during a Zoom call from Seoul.

The Rose is made up of four members: singer and guitarist Woosung, bassist Jaehyeong, drummer Hajoon and Dojoon. The quartet released their debut single “Sorry” in 2017. Two years later, Dojoon, Jaehyeong, and Hajoon took a break to complete their mandatory military service. Woosung, who did not need to enlist, spent that time releasing solo music.

The band reunited in 2022 and released their first full-length album. Heal. “I mean Heal was the basis…the deep backbone of our music,” explains Dojoon. The album earned the group a No. 4 spot on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart.

Last fall, The Rose released their second full-length album, Double. Dojoon explains that the group wanted to experiment more. “It went pretty well and we loved the way the album came out,” the 31-year-old shares.

Rose's performance at Coachella marked the end of their recent Dawn to Dusk tour – the second world tour the band has embarked on in just the last two years. Dojoon describes it as the “essential version” of the tour – “short but powerful” as he puts it.

“Now we're back in our house resting, and if we look at our videos and photos, we don't feel like this is something that happened to us,” Dojoon jokes about his experience at Coachella. “It was wonderful.”

Bringing in the USC Marching Band for the show played a role in the “big picture,” as Dojoon puts it, in keeping with the scale the band sees for its music. “When we write the songs, we always imagine large-scale stadiums,” adds Hajoon.

Woosung of The Rose performs at Coachella. Jack Wu

The Rose has carved out a place for itself on the festival circuit. They played several dates at Lollapalooza, including the main festival in Chicago last August. The quartet says other bands they saw at these festivals inspired them. Overall, they attribute the success of their festival to a sincere appreciation for what they do.

“We feel like we love the music so much,” Dojoon says, explaining that he feels like it comes across when they play live.

After Coachella, The Rose has a few things on the horizon. The group recently released a unisex fragrance Black Rose, named after their beloved fans. Dojoon says the group was very involved in the creative process, noting that they created 20 flavors and used a voting process to help make a decision.

Woosung adds that the group always had an idea of ​​a signature scent that they and their fans would associate with their shows. “We really wanted to create that experience of always walking into our show and feeling that,” the 31-year-old singer said.

The group has another main objective for this period: rest. “I think after such a long tour and constant festivals, tours and albums, I think we wanted to rest a little bit,” Woosung said. “But I'm pretty sure that while we're resting, we're going to feel like we need to do something,” he adds, noting that the group will start talking about future plans “very, very soon.”

During this rest time, they also have individual projects. “I'm going to practice every day,” Hajoon says, immediately faced with questions from his bandmates. The 29-year-old drummer assures that he already does it. Meanwhile, Jaehyeong's plans seem pretty clear. “I rest every day,” explains the 29-year-old bassist.

While it's clear that rest is rightly at the forefront for The Rose, they are certainly thinking about their future. Woosung says they will “of course” release another album but doesn’t know when. However, he does share one piece of information that fans will be happy to hear.

“I can confidently say that we already have the next album,” Woosung shares. “We have all the songs. We just need to sort out the details, but we will rest for two months and come back soon.