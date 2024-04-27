Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi goes missing; police file a kidnapping case







The report further states that the police arrived at this decision based on the CCTV footage obtained. The actor has been missing since April 22. Delhi Police filed a kidnapping complaint following a complaint filed by her father regarding her disappearance.

During initial investigation, police said the 50-year-old television actor was supposed to take off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for Mumbai on April 22 at 8:30 am. However, he did not board the flight to Mumbai as planned.

Recently, JD Majethia shared some insights on the subject and spoke about it to ETimes TV. He shared, "I was in a meeting when Bhakti Soni, who is Gurucharan and my common family friend, called me to say that there was a serious situation that she wanted to share. She told me that Gurucharan had been missing since April 22. was going to come to Mumbai on 22nd. He even left his home to board his flight from Delhi airport but did not come to Mumbai, he had even gone to the airport to receive him, but he was nowhere to be found. After inquiring with airport authorities, they learned that he had not boarded the flight itself. However, before boarding the plane, Gurucharan had texted Bhakti informing her that he was about to begin the boarding process. Gurucharan's parents were looking for him and one day later. They filed a missing complaint at the nearest police station." Gurucharan Singh won the hearts of many with his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', becoming a household name loved for his character's cheerful and lively personality. Unfortunately, he left the show in 2020 due to his father's health issues and payment issues. His role was later taken over by another actor, Balwinder Singh Suri.

