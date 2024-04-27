Knuckles pays homage to Hollywood comedies throughout the ages

This piece contains spoilers for Joins on Paramount+!

If I were to tell you that one of the funniest shows of the year was a spin-off of a video game adaptation about a hedgehog who can run really fast, you might be surprised unless you're already fan of the hit Sonic the Hedgehog film series. , that's to say. However, spoiler alert, I'm here to tell you exactly that. The limited series Knuckles has launched on Paramount Plus and it's an incredibly raucous homage to classic comedies of all kinds.

The series centers on the red alien known as Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba), who attempts to settle on Earth after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Although his fellow heroes, Sonic (Ben Schwartz ) and Tails (Colleen O' Shaughnessey), have found it easy to adjust to life on Earth, but things aren't so simple for lone warrior Knuckles. Instead, the show presents him as one of the most hilarious Hollywood tropes: the unwanted house guest. From Uncle Buck to Ed in Shaun of the Dead, there's something delicious about a person or, in this case, a creature that doesn't know when they're not wanted. But Knuckles takes it to the next level, acting more like a fish out of water a la ALF who, in his funniest moments, pushes Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter) to her breaking point after turning her living room into an arena of gladiatorial warfare, skulls and all. . It's a pretty fun setup that the series could have drawn inspiration from, but instead it takes a crazy turn when Knuckles goes on the run, teaming up with the franchise's eternal sidekick, Wade Wipple (Adam Pally).

In an inversion of what made the Sonic films so popular, James Marsden's confusion versus Sonic's comedic shenanigans, Knuckles has Idris Elba deliver a completely sincere performance against the silliness of Pally's nostalgia-obsessed comic relief. It's a role that Elba tackles with relish, somehow making a CGI red echidna reminiscent of comedy classic straight men like Margaret Dumont of the Marx Bros, Bud Abott, and more recent additions to the canon like Ben Wyatt from Parks and Rec (Adam Scott). ). The script has a lot of fun with this, particularly in the early episodes where Knuckles regularly puts an end to Wade's romantic questioning and questioning with a simple, decisive no. With that one word, Elba delivers comedy gold, his harsh intonation and deep sincerity playing perfectly against the chaotic antics of the eternal man Wade, who is desperate to live up to his father's legacy as a great… bowler. Yes, Knuckles is a six-episode miniseries about a giant talking animal and a middle-aged man who goes bowling in Reno, and with that generic twist, it gets even funnier.

The Farrelly Bros. Bowling Movie from 1996, Kingpin, constitutes a great source of inspiration here, Knuckles having also chosen to send his protagonists on a road trip to the third largest city of Nevada for a winner-take-all bowling tournament. The show delights in making Wade a lazy bowler in search of perfection. He has a local badboy rival, Jack (Julian Barret), with so little confidence in Wade's skills for the tournament that he replaces him with an eight-year-old Girl Scout. While this aspect moves the series somewhat away from Kingpin territory, the premise realigns itself by making Knuckles Wade's teacher, echoing the mentoring relationship at the heart of the film. While the original then saw Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid and Vanessa Angel go on a debauched adventure across America, Knuckles and Wade take a much more wholesome jaunt from Montana, stopping along the way at Wade's family home where they tackle another classic comedy setup. : family dinner.

It is in episode 3 that Wade and Knuckles hide out in Wade's childhood home where his mother, Wendy (Stockard Channing), and sister, Wanda (Edi Patterson), gathered for Shabbat dinner. . While the siblings bicker and ruin the family occasion, Wendy and Knuckles bond over watching Pretty Woman. It's a lovely moment that sees Knuckles soften for the first time, but only long enough for dinner to be interrupted, not by children's squabbles or burnt food a la National's Christmas Vacation Lampoon, but by bounty hunters, leading to a fantastically choreographed action sequence that sees Hollywood legend Channing and Knuckles magnificently defeat their enemy while the Shabbat candles burn. It's a bad version of the family dinner gone wrong that ups the action ante in an otherwise comedy-driven episode.

If you were worried that British comedy legend Julian Barrett was just a cameo, fear not! He reappears for a reinterpretation of the epic showdown that pokes fun at everything from Evel Knievel to samurai films. After a stunning practical effects sequence that echoes similar parody training sequences in Hot Rod and Wet Hot American Summer while playing with the “Spirit Guide” trope that Hollywood has used so many times, Wade becomes a champion unlikely. Wade's spirit guide is none other than the ghost of Knuckles' deceased master, Pachacamac (Christopher Lloyd), who leads him to a bowling alley with numerous puppets and Barrett singing a rock opera about Knuckles' tragic story called “Flames of Disaster”.

Once he trains and reunites with Knuckles, it's time to win their Tournament of Champions, returning us to his sports comedy roots and leading us to one of his biggest laughs. Arriving in Reno with Mom and his sister as backup, the Kingpin blows continue to hit as we are introduced to Wade's father, flamboyant bowling legend Pistol Pete, who callously abandoned his son years ago at a T.J. Maxx. Pete Whipple is played by the masterful Cary Elwes, who reinterprets the manic energy of Bill Murray's Kingpin performance as Big Ern McCraken. Both bowlers are flashy on the lanes, with Big Ern sporting a translucent ball with a red rose hanging inside while Pistol Pete's clear ball encloses a cup of tea.

Speaking of balls, we'd be remiss not to mention another massive inspiration that ties directly into one of Knuckles' biggest Easter eggs. Dodgeball is another classic underdog comedy about an obscure sports tournament in Nevada and one of the film's most enduring jokes is ESPN8's The Ocho. This once fake subchannel of the very real sports network has now become a real gag that ESPN runs every August. Original ESPN8 commentators Cotton (Gary Cole) and Pepper (Jason Bateman) have been replaced by Dylan (Rob Huebel) and Gary (Paul Scheer), giving us the blow-by-blow of Wade's bowling confrontation with his father bad payer. Of course, terrible fathers are a big part of Hollywood comedy history, and Cary Elwes introduces another stellar bad father into the canon of terrible parenting.

Some might say that a spinoff series should add significant story or drama to a franchise, but sometimes you just need a really random six-episode series about self-discovery, bowling, and Idris Elba playing a giant echidna who loves challah bread and Stockard Channing.

Rosie Knight is a freelancer for IGN