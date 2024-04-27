Dua Lipa, Seinfelds Unfrosted Hacks and Welcome to Wrexham – Hartford Courant

By the associated press

The return of Hacks and a new Jerry Seinfeld movie are among the new TV shows, movies, music and games directed to a device near you.

Also among streaming deals worth your time, selected by The Associated Press entertainment journalists: New episodes of Behind the Music, Selena Gomez putting her cooking skills to work in restaurants and a video game for politics junkies.

NEW MOVIES TO SHOW

Jerry Seinfeld has been very picky about his post-Seinfeld projects, but the comedian stars in, co-writes and directs new Netflix comedy Unfrosted (broadcast May 3). The film, an origin story for the Pop-Tart, is as full of comedic flair as it is ridiculousness. Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and more co-star in Kelloggs and Post's Seinfeld satire in a passionate race to create a new breakfast treat.

Documenting police use of force is the result of a three-year investigation carried out by PBS Frontline, Associated Press and Howard Center for Investigative Journalism examine deaths that occurred as a result of police use of tactics known as less deadly force. Although tactics such as prone restraint are supposedly less lethal than guns, the investigation found that their use, or misuse, led to more than 1,000 deaths over 10 years, often during confrontations which started with a minor incident. The film begins to be broadcast on APNews.com, PBS.org/frontline and in the PBS app Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. It will also premiere on PBS stations (check local listings), on the Frontlines YouTube channel Tuesday at 10 p.m. and will be available on PBS Documentaries' Prime Video channel.

If you missed The Holdovers, Alexander Paynes Oscar-winning 1970s boarding school comedy drama the film arrives Monday on Prime Video. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Paul Giamattiand I came home with a: best supporting actress for DaVine Joy Randolph. Giamatti plays a brooding teacher tasked with watching over a student (Dominic Sessa) during Christmas vacation.

Jake Coyle, AP writer

NEW MUSIC TO BE BROADCAST

First came Houdini, a club-banger with a new edge. Then the lively ambition of Training Season, and the elastic bass of Illusion. Anglo-Albanian pop superstar Dua Lipa Her third album, Radical Optimism, is built on her longtime pop sensibility. But she moved slightly away from the disco-pop of Nostalgia for the future of the 2020s and instead he embraced pop-psychedelia in influences like Primal Scream and Massive Attack, at least in part thanks to a new collaborator in Taming the Impalas Kevin Parker. It’s a euphoric ride straight to the club and a reminder of the necessity of danceable music in resilience.

In the late 1990s and into the 2010s, the VH1 documentary series Behind the music offered an in-depth look at top performers from the past and present, highlighting their path to success and the obstacles encountered along the way. For music obsessives, it was an education. If you missed it, or are missing it right now, don't delay: Paramount+ will debut new episodes of Behind the Music on May 1. lighting of Bell Biv DeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen. And while you wait: Episodes of the original series are available to stream on Paramount+ now, featuring everyone from Boy George and Busta Rhymes to Jennifer Lopez and New Kids on the Block.

Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar and his band, Nigerien guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane, drummer Souleymane Ibrahim and American bassist Mikey Coltun have been celebrated on the world stage for their fierce psychedelic rock. On their next album, Funeral for Justice, those riffs only got bigger, better, more explosive atop an anti-colonial message. Oppressed in all three / Beyond the lack of unity, ignorance is the third issue, sings Moctar for Niger, Mali and Algeria on Sousoume Tamacheq, the rallying cry of the Tuareg people. And at its core is one of the most exciting rock bands in years.

Perhaps British pop brand Rachel Chinouriri first appeared in your timeline when the music video for her song Never Need Me featured an unlikely star, the actress Florence Pugh. Or maybe it's from one of his many viral moments on TiKTok (So My Darling, anyone?), or from his malleable EPs, 2019's Mamas Boy, 2021's Four In Winter and Better Off Without from 2022. Either way, it's time to prepare her alternative pop in the form of a debut album, What a Devastating Turns of Events, which will be released on May 3. Start with the whistled and sung lyrics of the single It Is What It Is.

Maria Sherman, AP music writer

NEW SHOWS TO BROADCAST

The long-awaited third season of Hacks, with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder returns May 2. The series picks up about a year after the season two finale, with its two stars seemingly polar opposites. The smart Deborah Vance is at the top of her stand-up game in Las Vegas and Einbinders Ava works as a writer in Los Angeles. The separation doesn't last long as the two can't seem to leave each other. Another reason to log in? Comedy duo Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter (gambling agent Jimmy and his less-than-loyal assistant Kayla) were replaced by series regulars. Hacks returns for season 3 on May 2 on Max.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds continue their grand experiment of owning a soccer club in FX's third season Welcome to Wrexham. We start by looking back to last summer – with the Red Dragons in the middle of touring America and enjoying the benefits of their facility upgrades. Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 premieres May 2 on FX. Aired the next day on Hulu.

While fans wait for the sixth and final season of The Handmaids Tale, a new series from Elisabeth Moss titled The veil is coming to Hulu from FX. The series is set in the high-stakes world of international espionage with Moss playing an MI6 agent. I can change into anything, become 100 strangers, Moss says in the trailer for the series. The Veil streams on Hulu starting April 30.

We watched Selena Gomez learn to cook on Zoom for four seasons of Selena + Chef, and now she's ready to say Yes, Chef! in restaurant kitchens. In her new Food Network series Selena + Restaurant, Gomez and her best friend Raquelle Stevens visit popular Los Angeles area restaurants to try to create a dish that would make the menu. The show premieres May 2 on Food Network and streams on Max.

The best-selling book The Auschwitz tattooist by Heather Morris was adapted into a limited series for Peacock. It tells the true story of a Slovak Jew named Lale Sokolov, sent to Auschwitz and tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates. He ends up falling in love with a girl named Gita. The story is told through flashbacks and Harvey Keitel plays an older Lale, recounting the experience to Morris played by Melanie Lynskey. The series debuts May 2 on Peacock.

Comedy festival Netflix is ​​a Joke ups the ante by offering a few live events on the streamer. Katt Williams, known for his no-holds-barred commentary, is set to go live with a stand-up set called Woke Folk on May 4. And Kevin Hart will host The Roast of Tom Brady on May 5. I played in the NFL, so I'm not worried about a bunch of comedians, trust me, the seven-time Super Bowl winner taunted in a video shared with NBC's TODAY show. Brady says he doesn't know who will come and roast him.

Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

Judging by polls, many Americans are unhappy with their choices in this fall's presidential election. Thank God for The 2024 political machine, which lets you create your own White House candidate from scratch. Sure, you can play as Donald Trump, Joe Biden, or another candidate like Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley, but why not try to get yourself or your grandmother or your favorite teacher elected? Publisher Stardock, best known for intergalactic strategy epics like Sins of a Solar Empire, has launched The Political Machine every four years since 2004, and this season's edition adds primaries, debates, and maps. actions that undermine your opponents and strengthen your campaign. Hit the stump Thursday, May 2 on PC.

Lou Kesten

