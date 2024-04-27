Bollywood Newswrap, April 27: Glimpses from Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's haldi set; Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's photo from London goes VIRAL





On April 27, 2024, the Bollywood industry witnessed several significant events. An insider video revealed the exquisite and personalized decor of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's Haldi reception after their recent wedding. Additionally, a photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal vacationing in London has attracted attention on social media. These highlights were among the five notable reports that made waves in the world of Hindi cinema on April 27, 2024. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for April 27, 2024 1.Interior Video Gives a Glimpse of Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boes Haldi Decor Today April 27 the wedding planners of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boes took to Instagram and shared a video giving a glimpse of the decoration of the venue set up for the Haldi celebration.. Look at: 2. The viral photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Today, an unseen photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surfaced on Twitter, delighting their fans. In the photo, the couple exudes joy while posing with a fan. Check it out: 3.Will Ranveer Singh star in Prasanth Varma's next film? Hindustan Times reports that a source from Prasanth Varma's team spoke about Ranveer Singh's keen interest in collaborating with the director for a project set in his cinematic universe.

The statement read, “Yes, Prasanth has approached Ranveer about a film in his cinematic world. This will be his next project immediately after HanuMan. Ranveer is interested, and it's almost agreed, but nothing has been finalized yet Once the details are finalized, an official announcement will be made. 4. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha makes its online debut Sidharth Malhotra's action film Yodha has finally made its online debut. It premiered online on April 27, 2024 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, there's a catch: viewers won't be able to watch it for free right now. To enjoy the film, you will have to rent it for Rs 349. 5.Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood's darkest phase During a recent podcast on Cavanaugh James' Read The Room, Priyanka shared insight into her early experiences in Hollywood. Reflecting on her first sojourn to the West, she described it as the darkest phase of her life, stating: “It was the industry I didn't know, the people I didn't know, I didn't know. I didn't have any friends who would do it. “ READ ALSO : Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, Tiger Shroff's BMCM Co-Star, Talks About Disappointing Business in Cinema; “It didn’t bother me.”

