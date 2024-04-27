Entertainment
Southern Shakespeare Festival offers second role to young actor
Anthony Gallo finds a connection with the role of Prince Florizell in the Southern Shakespeare Company's 2024 festival.
This spring, Gallo takes on the role as the Southern Shakespeare Company celebrates the renewal of life in playwright William Shakespeare's redemptive classic, “The Winter's Tale,” Thursday, May 9 – Sunday, May 12, at the Adderley Amphitheater in Cascades Park .
Shakespeare is one of the most popular and prolific playwrights in history, with approximately 38 plays.
Playing problematic games
Traditionally, Shakespearean plays can be divided into three categories: histories, tragedies and comedies. History plays fictionalize England's controversial past in plays like “Henry VI” (parts 1, 2 and 3) and “Richard III.” Classics like “Romeo and Juliet,” “Hamlet,” and the “Scottish Play,” which superstitious theater artists refuse to say out loud, are classified as tragedies because of their complex situations and tragic endings.
In his comedies, such as “Twelfth Night” and “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” Shakespeare highlights these complexities through disguises and hidden identities, all ending in a metaphorical and literal jig. Then there are the “problem plays,” so titled because of the difficulty of classifying them into one of three categories.
“The Winter's Tale” shares the complexities of a tragedy but ends with a reconnection and a fulfilling love story. We live in a time where the gray area between the comic and the tragic is growing ever wider. Perhaps it’s this piece’s ability to straddle the two, to find the rebirth of possibility, that makes it such an appropriate story for SSC to tell.
A tale told by themes
To build a world filled with both comedy and tragedy, Shakespeare created connected characters whose role is to connect the story and the audience. Emerging actor Anthony Gallo plays a central character in marrying the two, Prince Florizell, son of Polixenes, king of Bohemia and lover of Perdita, the long-lost daughter of King Leontes of Sicily.
Originally from Waxahachie, Texas, Gallo came to Tallahassee to study theater at Florida State University. He found the stage made him feel whole, allowing him to be vulnerable and express emotions he otherwise kept hidden. A theater enthusiast since childhood, he first encountered Shakespeare in FSU's production of “As You Like It.”
Gallo was drawn to the bard's poetic language and rhythm, and guided by his own artistic ambition to speak universal truths on stage. Gallo enjoys working with Shanara Gabrielle, SSC's new director, who elevates themes of womanhood, motherhood, redemption and transformation in “The Winters Tale.”
He believes Gabrielle's vision will resonate with modern audiences. “[The stories] can be more simplistic and more relevant,” says Gallo. “We can focus on the themes the stories tell and not the theatricality that tends to accompany other Shakespearean adaptations.”
When creating his Shakespearean character, Gallo relied heavily on the text to inform his choices. Additionally, he is deeply grateful for the advice given to him by art director James Bond to explore the commonalities between his character and himself.
Prince Florizell “may be a royal prince inheriting a kingdom, but he is also a young man in love with a woman for whom he is willing to do anything,” Gallo said. “I can understand that feeling.”
Gallo, a student of the teachings of Stanislovsky (a Russian actor, director and producer who developed his system of method acting), finds resonance with his character through love. However, he believes himself to be more strategic and logical than the stubborn Florizell.
To develop his character, Gallo relied on Stanislovski's “magical if,” which prompts the actors to ask themselves: What would I do if I were in this situation? Gallo believes this tool helped him get into Prince Florizell's shoes, find motivation for the character's choices, and ultimately deliver a performance grounded in truth.
A winter field in spring
The tradition of watching Shakespeare outdoors originated in the pits or courtyards of Shakespeare's own theater, the Globe. People on the ground watched from the theater courtyard, the cheapest place for audiences to watch the action. And although they lacked hygiene and sophistication, it is said that they never lacked fun.
The concept of Shakespeare in the Park was created in 1956 by famed theater producer Joe Papp and grew out of the New York Shakespeare Festivals' production of “Julius Caeser” in Central Park. Since then, many theaters across the country have used this format worldwide.
“The Winter's Tale” is PVC's newest outdoor festival show. They won their residency on the Adderley Amphitheater stage at Cascades Park in 2015 with their production of “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” directed by Lanny Thomas, featuring special guest artist Jef Canter in the role of Bottom. For the past 10 years, SSC has brought free Shakespeare in the Park to the Tallahassee community filled with food, friends and fun.
The Southern Shakespeare Company also offers educational services, including “The Sonnet Man,” “Shakespeare Summer Camps” and SSC's youth Shakespeare troupe, “The Bardlings,” who will perform an abridged version of “The Tempest” at this festival. year.
The company's dedication to the growth of young artists is evident in the mentorship and performance opportunity provided to Gallo as an actor over the past several years. Its first production was “Antony and Cleopatra” in 2023.
“This show was my first professional credit, and it was the first time I played Shakespeare,” Gallo said. “I’m thrilled to be back for my second show.”
Gallo asks the audience to leave their preconceived notions about Shakespeare in the parking lot. This year, a fresh, fun and meaningful production will offer audiences a new impression of Shakespeare and reveal how SSC is helping to create ambitious theater in Tallahassee.
If you are going to
What: The Southern Shakespeare Company presents “The Winter's Tale” and the Bardlings present “The Tempest”
When: Thursday May 9-Sunday May 12 at 7:30 p.m. | May 11 and 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Or: Parc des Cascades 1001 S, rue Gadsden.
Cost: Free
Contact: 850-728-8523 | [email protected]
Information: Visit southernshakespearefestival.org/free-festival/
Dr. Christy Rodriguez de Conte is the Features Editor for the Council on Culture and the Arts (COCA). COCA is the umbrella arts and culture agency for the Capital Region (www.tallahasseearts.org).
