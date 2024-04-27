April Fool's Day Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Blog





by Nathaniel R. Samuel L Jackson received a Tony nomination for The Piano Lesson on Broadway. Will this transfer lead to another Oscar nomination? It's the last four days of the April Fool's Day predictions and, therefore, time for the acting categories. A year later, no one knows anything, especially when it comes to supporting categories, because they're less dependent on juicy, remotely obvious lead roles and much more dependent on things you can't really know in advance, like who will “fly”. “The film, how big their supporting roles will be and whether they film will have enough heat to ignite their campaigns. That's where it's the most fun, especially in the supporting categories where you can imagine that almost anything happens By the time the TV awards roll around each year, there's no drama in the Best Supporting Actor category (even though we rarely see any in Best Supporting Actress). Last year's lopsided contest was the Robert vs. Ryan showdown with two major movie stars competing for gold, one relying on a narrative of career success while the other was content to ride the boat. pink wave of the zeitgeist of his film rather than worrying about gold… In the end, Oscar sided with directing drama over directing comedy, which is the usual way to go, regardless of which performance we'll still be talking about ten years from now (hint: it's comic production). Will this year's competition be another slow coronation? It's been almost a decade since we last had a biting result in this category; you have to return to the Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) versus Sly Stallone (Creed) 2015 battle to find any of them 'who could win? suspense at all to the big show. But for now, nine months before the nominations, it's everyone's game. Who will get the most screen time? Who will excite the media? Which will become a flavor of the moment? Will anyone be able to create a “career success” moment? Which leads will be demoted to support? Specifically the questions we thought about on the chart… The two central roles in The Nickel Boys (Brandon Wilson & Ethan Herisse) be considered a “supporting role” since the actors are both young?

Who gets the best supporting role in Blitz?

Which “potential pope” will he steal the show in? Conclave — Stanley Tucci or John Lithgow or…?

What are the supporting roles in Gladiator 2?

Will voters care that Samuel L Jackson just received an honorary title when considering his turn The piano lesson?

What category cheating hijinxes lie in store for Sundance success A real pain with its two male protagonists, Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg?

The role of Giancarlo Esposito in MegalopolisThe games have as much potential as we think or is the synopsis misleading in this regard and will anyone else appear?

Is Jeremy Strong's Roy Cohn There The apprentice a spectacular appearance or a full role?

When will Oscar voters notice rising stars like Harris Dickinson (Blitz) or George Mackay (The end) ? In short, there are a million questions and no answers (YET) so we are free to imagine almost anything. What do you imagine at this early stage? THE CARDS ! Prediction Index | Best film | Best Director | Best Supporting Actor | Best Original and Adapted Screenplay | Visual categories | Categories of sounds and music | Best Animated Film

