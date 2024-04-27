After calling his daughter in English, Manoj Bajpayee says she is getting better at Hindi: Taylor Swift hi sunegi | bollywood news





After saying that his daughter is an 'angrez' who doesn't speak Hindi, actor Manoj Bajpayee recently shared that his Ava's daughter Nayla fluency in Hindi is slowly improving. During an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, he stressed the importance of speaking Hindi or one's favorite regional language at home. He said that since his daughter does not speak Hindi at her school, it is essential that he converses in that language at home. He said, “Because my daughter is now getting good grades in Hindi and slowly her Hindi is improving. Because she didn't speak Hindi in school and even if we don't speak, there will be a problem. Then that’s what Taylor Swift heard. The actor told Bharti and Haarsh, who are new parents, that if they don't speak their regional language to their child, they absolutely won't be able to learn it. “Punjabi or Gujarati, whatever you want to teach your child, speak to them in these languages ​​from the beginning. In Mumbai, children will only learn their language if you talk to them. ALSO READ | The Great Indian Kapil Show: audience decline pushes Kapil Sharmas' big return to Netflix down in global rankings Manoj had previously revealed that Ava's Hindi teacher was disappointed because she expected her to be better in the language, considering her father's work. To improve herself, Ava started watching daily soap operas on television. He said Janice Séqueira, He is completely English. He was still bitten and still didn't say anything. (She's a foreigner. She gets scolded about it, but she doesn't get better). Imagine what must happen to his Hindi teacher. At the PTM, do you know what she said? Manoj ji, what is it, I was so happy to know that your daughter is in my class. She doesn't even speak Hindi. On the work front, Manoj was recently seen in the film Silence 2 alongside Prachi Desai. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

