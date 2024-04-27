Downtown will soon add an arcade bar to the entertainment list | News

Although a proposed new entertainment venue is located in an area known for frequent after-hours disturbances, its owners and the Lodi Police Department are confident the new addition to downtown will not fuel the fire.
The Lodi Planning Commission voted 6-0 to approve a use permit and liquor license for an arcade bar located at 114 North Sacramento St. at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The establishment, which does not yet have a name, will offer a dozen arcade games such as pinball, skee ball and four-person Pac-man, as well as a golf suite for playing virtual golf or electronic, according to Wednesday. staff report.
Since the venue will be serving alcohol, only patrons aged 21 and over will be allowed entry.
Additionally, candidate Armando Rodriguez promised that no live music or dancing would be allowed, staff said.
The El Dorado nightclub is located next door to the north, and city planner Cynthia Marsh said the police department was not opposed to putting the arcade in the space because Rodriguez agreed to hours of operation. limited opening.
The venue will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Many other businesses are open until 2 a.m., and that's when many problems arise with police calls for service, she said. The police were therefore happy to close them a little earlier.
Last summer, police were called to the nightclub after reports that two men in their 20s had been shot. One was killed and another was transported to an area hospital.
Police said at the time of the shooting, there had been 47 calls for service to the club in the first half of 2023.
Rodriguez's sister, Alma, spoke on his behalf at the meeting and acknowledged that if similar incidents were to occur at their business, they would be likely to have their licenses possibly revoked.
We don't want any problems, she said. We just want something fun and safe.
Due to the reduced opening hours, the commission was satisfied with the proposal.
It will be a nice addition to Lodi, nice and livable, commission chairman Mitch Slater said. Good luck.
Vice President Crystal Hicks was absent from the meeting.
