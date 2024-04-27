The Rise of Bollywood-Style Sangeet in Modern Weddings

As the world celebrates Dance Day on April 29, we shine a strobe light on the wedding choreographers who are galvanizing modern weddings by coaching couples and their families in putting on elaborate dance performances.

Our sangeet ceremony was something we have always dreamed of, exulting the happy couple Amit and Mehek Talreja who got married in March 2024. So we hired a wedding choreographer, Mehul Shah, to execute this dream and make it a reality . Dream performances can only happen if they are rehearsed, and he taught us well. Our solo couple dance was to Abhishek-Aishwarya's number Tumhe aaj maine jo dekha. Mahek adds: Amit's parents danced to Aankh maare while my parents danced to Aati kya Khandala.

Talrejas today are iconic for many affluent couples who want their big Indian wedding to include a sangeet party that plays out like a Bollywood movie. We love to dance, says Amit. But our families are new to dancing, so it was important to have a professional who would teach everyone. Our month-long rehearsals – meeting in the evening, choosing songs, joking, eating, drinking while learning our dance steps – brought families closer together. In my opinion, the most fun part of any wedding is the sangeet. And choreographed dancing is much more entertaining as a spectator and as a performer.

Amit dancing with his wife to a Kuch Na Kaho song |

The current trend of hiring wedding choreographers to galvanize modern shaadis can be directly attributed to the increasingly important role played by dance in the festivities. Popular wedding choreographer Rick Brown explains, “The sangeet ceremony has evolved from a simple ceremony among the ladies of the house to a grand occasion where family and friends are excited to perform in front of a crowd of hundreds , or even thousands of people.

And dancing is no longer just for sangeet. Rick informs, “Now people also perform in haldi, engagement and mehndi ceremonies. Even at the reception, the bride and groom make their entrance dancing. Dancing brings the X Factor to a wedding. So, over the last ten years, it has become very common to hire choreographers and learn from them.

This is why wedding choreographers are booked months in advance, giving rise to a new class of professionals. Ask Brown how he got started in this field and he will recount, “Dancing was a passion since my childhood in Assam. I came to Mumbai specifically because I wanted to learn jazz from Shiamak Dawar. Over the next 6 years, I also learned contemporary dance at the Terence Lewis Academy, Bollywood dance from master Ganesh and hip-hop dance from Remo Sirs' classes. Afterwards, I started teaching dance in different gyms as well as event choreography, which led to wedding choreographies.

Aman Narang and Priyanka choreographed by Dhanashree |

Brown makes no secret that it is his training in the Bollywood dance style that has benefited him the most as a wedding choreographer. The Bollywood influence is massive, he states clearly. People prefer retro Bollywood dance at weddings. The 90s are back. They tried experimenting with pop, contemporary and even salsa, but only Bollywood survived because it's relatively easy and also the most fun. Everyone from Gen Z to older couples loves performing Bollywood songs. Even my clients based in USA, UK and Australia want their non-Indian friends to learn Bollywood dance.

Well-established wedding choreographer Rajeev Khinchi corroborates the popularity of Bollywood. He says: Whenever I do wedding choreography, people choose Bollywood songs over western dance, because it is part of our culture. Also, Indian outfits are beautiful. I have learned various Indian and Western dance forms because I want to help clients express themselves differently but I find that even though the kids like to do a bit of Western, they always end up doing Bollywood dancing.

Khinchi choreographed a South Indian theme with Kathakali dancers |

Khinchi started his career as a film choreographer with Farah Khan and has been working in the industry for 31 years. He now confidently guides dance novices towards steps suited to their talents. He reveals: Sometimes a young person wants to dance to the characteristic step of a song which can be quite hard. I have to assess the potential of each performer and choreograph accordingly. Khinchi adds that people are happier when shows embrace young and old. When aunts-uncles and nannies-grandmas perform on stage, it brings a certain magic to the present moment. Ultimately, it's all about joy and fun, so we make sure everything is in sync and everything looks beautiful.

Rick Brown also emphasizes the need to maintain a fun atmosphere. 90 percent of my clients don't know how to dance. It’s a major struggle trying to teach them the baby steps. But I'm not a strict teacher. I tell them that no one will judge because people know that they are not professional dancers. I always insist that young and old alike join because you create a unique memory.

Efforts to make the occasion memorable resulted in ever-increasing grandeur. Brown laughs: At a recent wedding, people thought they were at an awards show. The massive set, LED lighting, sound, dancers and backdrop were all next level!

Khinchi adds, “People bring in singers, Bollywood actors, comedians or influencers and they take over the sangeet. And now the culture is all about destination weddings.

The choreographers and their assistants are of course flown to these destination weddings. Because for many now, the shaadi ka mahaul is only defined once the wedding choreographer begins the dance rehearsals.



