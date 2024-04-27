Entertainment
The Rise of Bollywood-Style Sangeet in Modern Weddings
As the world celebrates Dance Day on April 29, we shine a strobe light on the wedding choreographers who are galvanizing modern weddings by coaching couples and their families in putting on elaborate dance performances.
Our sangeet ceremony was something we have always dreamed of, exulting the happy couple Amit and Mehek Talreja who got married in March 2024. So we hired a wedding choreographer, Mehul Shah, to execute this dream and make it a reality . Dream performances can only happen if they are rehearsed, and he taught us well. Our solo couple dance was to Abhishek-Aishwarya's number Tumhe aaj maine jo dekha. Mahek adds: Amit's parents danced to Aankh maare while my parents danced to Aati kya Khandala.
Talrejas today are iconic for many affluent couples who want their big Indian wedding to include a sangeet party that plays out like a Bollywood movie. We love to dance, says Amit. But our families are new to dancing, so it was important to have a professional who would teach everyone. Our month-long rehearsals – meeting in the evening, choosing songs, joking, eating, drinking while learning our dance steps – brought families closer together. In my opinion, the most fun part of any wedding is the sangeet. And choreographed dancing is much more entertaining as a spectator and as a performer.
Amit dancing with his wife to a Kuch Na Kaho song |
The current trend of hiring wedding choreographers to galvanize modern shaadis can be directly attributed to the increasingly important role played by dance in the festivities. Popular wedding choreographer Rick Brown explains, “The sangeet ceremony has evolved from a simple ceremony among the ladies of the house to a grand occasion where family and friends are excited to perform in front of a crowd of hundreds , or even thousands of people.
And dancing is no longer just for sangeet. Rick informs, “Now people also perform in haldi, engagement and mehndi ceremonies. Even at the reception, the bride and groom make their entrance dancing. Dancing brings the X Factor to a wedding. So, over the last ten years, it has become very common to hire choreographers and learn from them.
This is why wedding choreographers are booked months in advance, giving rise to a new class of professionals. Ask Brown how he got started in this field and he will recount, “Dancing was a passion since my childhood in Assam. I came to Mumbai specifically because I wanted to learn jazz from Shiamak Dawar. Over the next 6 years, I also learned contemporary dance at the Terence Lewis Academy, Bollywood dance from master Ganesh and hip-hop dance from Remo Sirs' classes. Afterwards, I started teaching dance in different gyms as well as event choreography, which led to wedding choreographies.
Aman Narang and Priyanka choreographed by Dhanashree |
Brown makes no secret that it is his training in the Bollywood dance style that has benefited him the most as a wedding choreographer. The Bollywood influence is massive, he states clearly. People prefer retro Bollywood dance at weddings. The 90s are back. They tried experimenting with pop, contemporary and even salsa, but only Bollywood survived because it's relatively easy and also the most fun. Everyone from Gen Z to older couples loves performing Bollywood songs. Even my clients based in USA, UK and Australia want their non-Indian friends to learn Bollywood dance.
Well-established wedding choreographer Rajeev Khinchi corroborates the popularity of Bollywood. He says: Whenever I do wedding choreography, people choose Bollywood songs over western dance, because it is part of our culture. Also, Indian outfits are beautiful. I have learned various Indian and Western dance forms because I want to help clients express themselves differently but I find that even though the kids like to do a bit of Western, they always end up doing Bollywood dancing.
Khinchi choreographed a South Indian theme with Kathakali dancers |
Khinchi started his career as a film choreographer with Farah Khan and has been working in the industry for 31 years. He now confidently guides dance novices towards steps suited to their talents. He reveals: Sometimes a young person wants to dance to the characteristic step of a song which can be quite hard. I have to assess the potential of each performer and choreograph accordingly. Khinchi adds that people are happier when shows embrace young and old. When aunts-uncles and nannies-grandmas perform on stage, it brings a certain magic to the present moment. Ultimately, it's all about joy and fun, so we make sure everything is in sync and everything looks beautiful.
Rick Brown also emphasizes the need to maintain a fun atmosphere. 90 percent of my clients don't know how to dance. It’s a major struggle trying to teach them the baby steps. But I'm not a strict teacher. I tell them that no one will judge because people know that they are not professional dancers. I always insist that young and old alike join because you create a unique memory.
Efforts to make the occasion memorable resulted in ever-increasing grandeur. Brown laughs: At a recent wedding, people thought they were at an awards show. The massive set, LED lighting, sound, dancers and backdrop were all next level!
Khinchi adds, “People bring in singers, Bollywood actors, comedians or influencers and they take over the sangeet. And now the culture is all about destination weddings.
The choreographers and their assistants are of course flown to these destination weddings. Because for many now, the shaadi ka mahaul is only defined once the wedding choreographer begins the dance rehearsals.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/lifestyle/international-dance-day-the-rise-of-bollywood-style-sangeet-in-modern-weddings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Space Force Selects Rocket Lab for Victus Haze Space Domain Awareness Mission in 2025
- The Rise of Bollywood-Style Sangeet in Modern Weddings
- Handball Federation Kuwait praises silver medal win
- Savannah Guthrie slips into a silk floral dress for a bold nighttime look | Parade
- Stock Market Today: Markets Soar on Strong Big Tech Profits
- Google releases new speaking practice feature to improve English speaking skills | Technology News
- Three-and-a-half years after Brexit, are border controls finally here? | International trade
- The former judge has reacted to Pecker's testimony at Trump's trial
- Another earthquake? Small earthquake in New Jersey recorded near Gladstone on Saturday – NBC New York
- Imran Khan approves talks with establishment and political forces
- Trump on trial: what we learned from David Peckers' testimony | US News
- India election: Modi and rivals trade accusations as voter turnout plummets in second phase | India Elections 2024