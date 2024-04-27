Entertainment
When Sonali Bendre was ready to pack her bags and leave Bollywood
According to the actress, it was common at the time to think that you couldn't become a heroine if you couldn't dance. The 49-year-old said she wanted to try the dance as the song was choreographed by the legendary Prabhu Deva.
“I'm not a trained dancer. When I first got into acting, I was really criticized by dance directors for my dancing. “Bad heroin banne chali hai, dancing nahi aata”. So if you can't dance, you can't be a heroine. I was going through all of this, so whatever time I had before and after filming, I started practicing “Bollywood dancing”, as it is called.
“It was more like, 'Let's do this.' It was with Prabhu Deva because if I can do it, I have a right to be here and if I can't do it, pack your bags and leave. At this At that point it was like, '(At least) my team would make their (money) per day,'” Bendre said. PTI in an interview here.
The actress, who went on to feature in 90s hits such as 'Diljale', 'Major Saab', 'Sarfarosh', 'Zakhm' and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', said Prabhu's father and master choreographer Deva, Mugur Sundar, was so impressed with his skills that he gave him a reward of Rs 100.
“The best part was that I was dancing with Prabhu Deva's brother Raju and master Sundar ji, their father was (also) on the set. Mani Ratnam sir was always doing huge long shots, so we got everything done in one go. After doing one of the things (strokes), master Sundar ji took out 100 dollars and gave it to me saying: “You did so well. I said to myself: “I”. don't need a certificate from anyone else, I'm here.'” Bendre said she was not even part of the main cast of “Bombay”, led by Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala, and yet, “Humma Humma” is remembered as his song. “There were actors who were fantastic, they had unique roles, and those actors were part of the song. Today, when I look back, I feel like I must have been stupid and/or really ignorant to to make a song like this. It turned into something and became what it became. It's not my movie song…and today, it's my song.” she added.
The actress is set to reprise her role as Amina Qureshi, editor-in-chief of news channel Awaz Bharti, in the upcoming second season of ZEE5 series 'The Broken News'.
With the arrival of new voices, she hopes to be offered more “age-appropriate” roles. “Put it out into the universe,” she added.
In film, actresses still have to battle the patriarchy in terms of work opportunities and Bendre said change is only happening slowly.
“It's a patriarchal society and that's the reality of life and that's how it works. I'm happy that things are changing slowly, but they're changing from where I saw them coming.
“The conversations have started. I hope I can do my part to ensure that this conversation doesn't stop and that it grows. But expecting a 360-degree turn isn't realistic and I'm a realistic person ” she said.
The actress, whose big screen outing was 2013's Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara, said she stayed away from films as she did not want to be stereotyped into glamorous roles.
“It's great to have an image that sticks out to you and that always puts you forward and gets you work. You work hard to achieve it, but there comes a point where that image starts to become like an anchor and starts to pull you down. No regrets about the image I had, but I had grown from it.
Bendre, married to producer Goldie Behl, took a break after the birth of her son in 2005 and later appeared as a judge on reality shows like “India's Got Talent”, “India's Best Dramebaaz” and the TV series “Ajeeb “. Daastaan Hai Ye”.
She took a seven-year break when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to acting with the first season of “The Broken News,” which premiered in 2022.
The second chapter of the drama series will premiere on May 3.
“I felt like 'The Broken News' was the character where I was playing my age and as soon as you play a woman my age, in one way or another, you have to deglamorize her… But I didn't want to do that.
“You can be glamorous in certain types of clothes. When you look at Amina, she is glamorous in her cottons. And I acted my age,” she added.
An adaptation of the popular 2018 British series 'Press', 'The Broken News' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta and Kiran Kumar. It is directed by Vinay Waikul.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/when-sonali-bendre-was-ready-to-pack-her-bags-and-leave-bollywood/articleshow/109653980.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When Sonali Bendre was ready to pack her bags and leave Bollywood
- “An integrated device that can collect ambient thermal energy”
- Imran Khan only wants to negotiate with Army Chief, ISI Chief: Shaheryar Afridi
- Critics of Narendra Modi banned from entering India after speaking out against the government
- Not Wanting To Rely Only On The State Budget, Jokowi Asks “Help” From Regents To Target Investments
- Post-game discussion: – Oilers put Hollywood in production hell | Page 13 | HF cards
- Final day of rowing completed for the Women at Lake Wheeler Invitational
- San Diego wins 2024 men's tennis tournament championship
- Stock market today: Alphabet and Microsoft help Wall Street achieve its best week in almost 6 months
- Google is now worth $2 trillion
- In the news: April 26, 2024
- Study details common bacterial defenses against viral infections