When Sonali Bendre was ready to pack her bags and leave Bollywood

Actress Sonali Bendre says she has decided to pack her bags and leave the film industry if she is not able to give a good performance in the song 'Humma Humma' from Mani's film 'Bombay' Ratnam in 1995. Bendre, who was barely five films into the industry, said she was often “criticized” by choreographers for her moves until she got a breakthrough for her role as a dancer in the hit track “Humma Humma” alongside Prabhu Deva's brother Raju Sundaram. .According to the actress, it was common at the time to think that you couldn't become a heroine if you couldn't dance. The 49-year-old said she wanted to try the dance as the song was choreographed by the legendary Prabhu Deva.“I'm not a trained dancer. When I first got into acting, I was really criticized by dance directors for my dancing. “Bad heroin banne chali hai, dancing nahi aata”. So if you can't dance, you can't be a heroine. I was going through all of this, so whatever time I had before and after filming, I started practicing “Bollywood dancing”, as it is called.“It was more like, 'Let's do this.' It was with Prabhu Deva because if I can do it, I have a right to be here and if I can't do it, pack your bags and leave. At this At that point it was like, '(At least) my team would make their (money) per day,'” Bendre said. PTI in an interview here.

The actress, who went on to feature in 90s hits such as 'Diljale', 'Major Saab', 'Sarfarosh', 'Zakhm' and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', said Prabhu's father and master choreographer Deva, Mugur Sundar, was so impressed with his skills that he gave him a reward of Rs 100.

“The best part was that I was dancing with Prabhu Deva's brother Raju and master Sundar ji, their father was (also) on the set. Mani Ratnam sir was always doing huge long shots, so we got everything done in one go. After doing one of the things (strokes), master Sundar ji took out 100 dollars and gave it to me saying: “You did so well. I said to myself: “I”. don't need a certificate from anyone else, I'm here.'” Bendre said she was not even part of the main cast of “Bombay”, led by Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala, and yet, “Humma Humma” is remembered as his song. “There were actors who were fantastic, they had unique roles, and those actors were part of the song. Today, when I look back, I feel like I must have been stupid and/or really ignorant to to make a song like this. It turned into something and became what it became. It's not my movie song…and today, it's my song.” she added.

The actress is set to reprise her role as Amina Qureshi, editor-in-chief of news channel Awaz Bharti, in the upcoming second season of ZEE5 series 'The Broken News'.

With the arrival of new voices, she hopes to be offered more “age-appropriate” roles. “Put it out into the universe,” she added.

In film, actresses still have to battle the patriarchy in terms of work opportunities and Bendre said change is only happening slowly.

“It's a patriarchal society and that's the reality of life and that's how it works. I'm happy that things are changing slowly, but they're changing from where I saw them coming.

“The conversations have started. I hope I can do my part to ensure that this conversation doesn't stop and that it grows. But expecting a 360-degree turn isn't realistic and I'm a realistic person ” she said.

The actress, whose big screen outing was 2013's Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara, said she stayed away from films as she did not want to be stereotyped into glamorous roles.

“It's great to have an image that sticks out to you and that always puts you forward and gets you work. You work hard to achieve it, but there comes a point where that image starts to become like an anchor and starts to pull you down. No regrets about the image I had, but I had grown from it.

Bendre, married to producer Goldie Behl, took a break after the birth of her son in 2005 and later appeared as a judge on reality shows like “India's Got Talent”, “India's Best Dramebaaz” and the TV series “Ajeeb “. Daastaan ​​​​Hai Ye”.

She took a seven-year break when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to acting with the first season of “The Broken News,” which premiered in 2022.

The second chapter of the drama series will premiere on May 3.

“I felt like 'The Broken News' was the character where I was playing my age and as soon as you play a woman my age, in one way or another, you have to deglamorize her… But I didn't want to do that.

“You can be glamorous in certain types of clothes. When you look at Amina, she is glamorous in her cottons. And I acted my age,” she added.

An adaptation of the popular 2018 British series 'Press', 'The Broken News' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta and Kiran Kumar. It is directed by Vinay Waikul.