Only one other actor has played Wolverine in live-action and he's about to become MCU Canon

Summary Only one other actor has played Wolverine, having played a young Logan in a scene highlighting the awakening of the character's mutant powers.

Deadpool & Wolverine incorporates elements of Fox's X-Men franchise into the MCU, making the X-Men Origins: Wolverine scene canon.

The actor's small involvement in the MCU means a win for the franchise, aligning him with Hugh Jackman as one of the few to play Wolverine.









Although Wolverine is synonymous with Hugh Jackman, there is another actor who has played the iconic X-man in live-action, and he is poised to become MCU canon in Deadpool and Wolverine. Deadpool and Wolverine may be Jackman's final cinematic appearance as Wolverine. Based on the trailer and assurances from Ryan Reynolds, this interpretation of the character will be a variant whose story is distinct from that of the Wolverine who died at the end of Loganbringing a poignant end to a career begun with X-Men and spanned eight appearances in Fox's X-Men franchise.

While Wolverine made his big screen debut in X-Men, X-Men Origins: Wolverine (Wolverine's lowest-rated cinematic appearance) depicted Logan's beginnings and genesis as the iconic X-Men hero. This included one of the film's best scenes, a montage that depicted him and Victor Creed, both much younger, engaged in several historical events and wars. The film went even further, however, showing Logan as a child – for which the only other actor to play Wolverine was hired for the role.





Related 10 Best Wolverine Costumes in the X-Men Movies and TV Shows The Wolverines costume is one of the most iconic in comic book history. However, in film and television adaptations this often varies considerably.





Troye Sivan's Role in Wolverine Movie Explained

The young actor hired to play Wolverine as a child was Troye Sivan, who would then be around 12 years old. Its opening scene was quite important as it showed Wolverine's mutant powers manifesting for the first time as a traumatic response to his father's death. Since the made adamantium which would eventually cause Logan's death.





This was one of Troye Sivan's first acting roles before he became a superstar as a musician, notably with the hit “Rush.”

This was one of Troye Sivan's first acting roles before he became a superstar as a musician, recently charting with the hit “Rushing.” He has since starred in films and shows as recently as The trolls are regrouping And The idol, two musical productions revealing the attention he pays to his career as a musician. While this reduces the likelihood of the musician taking on another role in the MCU, his time as Wolverine is about to be written into the MCU canon anyway.

Deadpool and Wolverine Set to Star as Troye Sivan in Marvel MCU Canon Movie





Everything we know about Deadpool and Wolverine was recently boosted by the latest trailer in which several actors from Fox's X-Men franchise appear set to reprise their roles. It's unclear if these are the exact same variants that populate this franchise, but their arrival indicates that Fox's X-Men films will at least be part of the MCU as one of the many universes in the multiverse. This makes the events of this canon MCU universe part of the alternate universe.

References to Wolverine's death in Logan, both in-story and behind-the-scenes, claim that his legacy and death will not be affected by the integration of these characters into the MCU. This also means that the events of X-Men Origins: Wolverine will always be part of the canon, making Sivan's young James Howlett an equally important part of that canon. Just as Taylor Swift's rumored involvement in the upcoming film has sparked excitement, Sivan's de facto involvement in the MCU is another win for the franchise.





Taylor Swift recently fueled rumors that she would play Dazzler in

Deadpool and Wolverine

ending his new album with the lyrics ”

Dazzling.

”

Troye Sivan becoming MCU Canon is perfect

Troye Sivan is an extremely popular artist with a large audience within the LGBTQ+ community. While fancasts and theories abound about who should play the iconic X-Men character in the MCU's future, Sivan's position alongside Jackman as one of the only actors to play him in live-action could being a particularly satisfying point of pride among his fans. Unfortunately, this won't do much to expand the MCU's popularity to a new subset of fans in the same way that Swift's rumored appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine would unless Sivan joins the MCU in another role.





It's the kind of tidbit that might even warrant a fourth Deadpool commentary in the film, although an appearance from Sivan is less likely. He will now join several other X-Men actors in being written into the MCU canon with the release of Deadpool and Wolverine as the MCU prepares to launch its new roster of mutants, potentially in a post-Avengers: Secret Wars landscape. It's not yet clear what the MCU's X-Men franchise will look like, though rumors suggest it will be part of a soft reboot once the Multiverse saga concludes.

Deadpool and Wolverine A sequel to the highly successful Deadpool and Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth. The third film will be the first film in the franchise to be developed under the Marvel Studios banner following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Ryan Reynolds returns to play the character, alongside Hugh Jackman, reprising his role as Wolverine for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Shawn Levy Release date July 26, 2024 Studio(s) Wonder, Maximum Effort Writers Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick

X-Men Origins: Wolverine Following Bryan Singer's X-Men trilogy, Hugh Jackman returns as the titular clawed mutant in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The 2009 superhero film explores Logan's origins with a return to Weapon X, the experiment that coated his skeleton in adamantium. It marks the first appearance of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, and precedes James Mangold's The Wolverine and Logan, which retroactively makes Origins the first installment in a solo trilogy for Jackman's iconic Marvel hero. Director Gavin Hood Release date April 30, 2009 Studio(s) 20th century Distributor(s) 20th century Writers Gavin Hood



