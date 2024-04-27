Picnic in the Park returns to Davis on May 1 – Daily Democrat





The music, food and family fun of Picnic in the Park returns to the Davis Farmers Market on May 1. The popular event takes place every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., from May to September. A local band plays every evening. There are activities for children, plenty of food vendors, and plenty of opportunities to come together as a community. From October to April, there is a traditional farmers' market on Wednesdays, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Upcoming bands on the Picnic in the Park 2024 lineup are: Cold Shot (dance party) on May 1; Alcatraz 5 stars (independent, alternative rock) May 8; Kindred Spirits (folk rock) on May 15; Penny Lane (Beatles) on May 22; According to Bazooka (indie, folk, pop) on May 29; The Teds (rock) on June 5; Island Crew (beach tunes) June 12; and Julie and the Jukes (classic blues) on June 19. Groups are still booking until September. View the entertainment schedule at https://www.davisfarmersmarket.org/entertainment-schedule/. Tables and chairs in the market's food court are sponsored by A Grand Affair Party and Event Rentals. They are intended to be used while enjoying food purchased from the market. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to picnic on the lawn. During operating hours, the market will have an open container permit, allowing customers to consume alcohol, whether canned beer from one of four Davis breweries rotating each week , a bottle of Heringer Estates wine or a drink they brought from home. . View the brewery rotation schedule at https://www.davisfarmersmarket.org/2024-beer-schedule/. Picnic in the Park will focus on activities and music for children, as well as a wide range of dishes prepared using ingredients from the market. There is a clown, a face painter and activities for children. The Davis Schools Foundation organizes the pedal carousel. Year-round in downtown Davis, thousands of people gather each week to purchase what is grown, raised and made locally. Since 1976, the Davis Farmers Market has connected and supported communities, area agriculture, farmers and artisan food producers. It educates the public about nutrition, sustainable agriculture and the local economic value of purchasing food and produce directly from the producer. The iconic Davis Farmers Markets take place on Saturday mornings and Wednesday afternoons/evenings in Central Park. She also manages farmers markets at UC Davis, Sutter Davis Hospital and Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento. Since 2000, its Davis Farm to School program has supported the Davis Joint Unified School District, providing farm and gardening-based education, increasing farm-fresh foods in school meals, and reducing solid waste through recycling and composting. For more information, visit https://davisfarmersmarket.org or visit him on Facebook or Instagram.

