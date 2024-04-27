Entertainment
The summer after Barbenheimer and the strikes, Hollywood charts a new path
Lindsey Bahr
READING TIME: 9 MIN.
“Barbenheimer” is a tough act to follow. But as Hollywood enters a new summer movie season, armed with fewer superheroes and a landscape significantly altered by strikes, it's worth remembering William Goldman's classic quote about what works: “No one doesn't know anything.”
Four decades later, that may still be true. Yet one thing Hollywood has learned from releasing films during the pandemic and strikes is how to pivot quickly.
The summer of 2023 brought new enthusiasm for cinema, with the fortuitous counter-programming of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”, and surprise hits like “Sound of Freedom”, which helped the season's box office surpassing $4 billion for the first time since 2019. But before the industry could achieve victory, another crisis loomed with the two Hollywood strikes, which shut down most productions for months.
Films find a way after the strike
The launch weekend instead belongs to an original film about a different kind of superhero. “The Fall Guy,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is part romantic comedy, part action comedy, and part love letter to the stuntmen who make movies spectacular. It's a real audience pleaser that could revive a season that feels, in some ways, like a throwback, with full-throttle shows (“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” “Twisters”), comedies (“Babes”), IMAX. marvel (“The Blue Angels”) and even a Kevin Costner western.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has seen the ups and downs of summer movies over the decades, with blockbusters such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.
This season he has three very different offerings on the schedule, two are fourth installments of the popular franchises “Beverly Hills Cop” (July 3, Netflix) and “Bad Boys” (June 7, theaters) and one was planned for the streaming but tested. so much so that it is currently being screened in theaters (“Young Woman and the Sea”, May 31).
“People just want to be entertained,” Bruckheimer said. “It’s really up to us to make the good films that they want to go see.”
The $4 billion goal
A Hollywood summer lasts 123 days, from the first Friday in May to Labor Day Monday in September. Before the pandemic, $4 billion represented a normal summer return and theaters could count on between 37 and 42 films to open on more than 2,000 screens. The outlier was 2017, with just 35 films released on more than 2,000 screens and grossing $3.8 billion. That makes last summer's $4 billion haul with 32 large-scale exits (45% of the $9 billion domestic haul) even more impressive.
This summer is also expected to feature 32 wide releases and more than 40 films that will be released in more than 500 theaters. Notably, only one, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” is a Marvel movie (“Sony's Kraven the Hunter” was moved to a December release date Friday night) and are the only superhero films on the schedule until the sequel to “Joker” in the fall.
“People are going to see movies, not box office, and this is shaping up to be a really strong summer from a moviegoer perspective,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.
On the way to the originals
“The Bikeriders” was the one that predicted an awards season rollout, with a boost from the Telluride Film Festival's stellar reviews hailing the rotating stars for Austin Butler and Jodie Comer. But as the release date approached, it became clear that the strikes weren't going to resolve in time for a press tour.
“It was kind of like walking on frozen glass for three months,” Nichols said. “I was on tour doing press and trying to create this energy on my own. Let me tell you, it's not the same as Austin Butler.”
Later in June, after a splashy debut at Cannes, Kevin Costner will begin rolling out his two-part western epic “Horizon: An American Saga,” set during the Civil War. And as always, there are plenty of breakouts at Sundance all summer long, from Jane Shoenbrun's “I Saw the TV Glow” and “Didi” to “Thelma” and “Good One.”
Price for the whole family
Family movies often go into hyperdrive in the summer, capitalizing on long days away from school. This year there are plenty, like “The Garfield Movie” and “Despicable Me 4,” re-releases of Studio Ghibli classics and streaming options (“Thelma the Unicorn”). But perhaps none has more anticipation than “Inside Out 2” (June 14, in theaters), which meets Riley as she enters her teenage years as a new set of emotions unfold. bring down Joy's party, including anxiety, envy, boredom, and embarrassment. .
“This age gives us everything we need and everything we love in a Pixar film,” said director Kelsey Mann. “It’s full of drama, it has potential for a lot of heart, and I could also make it really funny.”
John Krasinski also delves into the inner world of children with his ambitious live-action hybrid “IF” (May 17, in theaters) about imaginary friends left behind and two humans (Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming) who can still see them. .
