“Venetian Masquerade” gala energizes Palm Beach Ballet and Academy

Finally…an occasion where wearing a mask didn't trigger a trainer-class melee at 35,000 feet. Although there were almost certainly a few posts on Instagram. Ballet Palm Beach held its annual fundraising gala on February 12, themed “Venetian Masquerade.” Brandie Herbst and Erin McGould were chairwomen of the black-tie event, which took place at The Breakers. The evening began with outdoor cocktails and hors d'oeuvres in the magical Mediterranean courtyard, where guests were surrounded by harlequin-clad ballerinas and ballerinos from the dance company. After the cocktail, guests went to the Venetian Ballroom for a welcome from the co-presidents and the presentation of the honorary president. Anka Palitzwho entered the ballroom flanked by harlequins in what could most accurately be described as a procession. Some people just know how to make an entrance. Colleen Smith, the company's artistic and executive director, spoke briefly over dinner about the organization's goal of serving as an incubator for future talent with its academy. She then stepped aside as the student dancers took to the floor and showed the crowd exactly what those donated dollars were for. Quite a return on investment there. A live auction led by Jay Zeager followed, then Steven Carasdance photographer and former Balanchine dancer, opened Call to the Heart. Coming here tonight provides support for Ballet Palm Beach now, but organizations like this need to know they have funding to plan for next season and the next, said Caras, who made the first promise of donation of $10,000. The evening continued with dessert and the opportunity to show off your terpsichorean skills to the music of The Switzer Sound which, when you think about it, requires a lot of self-confidence. Dancing in front of dancers is like cooking meatloaf for Martha Stewart. More than 200 people were present. Proceeds from the evening help Ballet Palm Beach in its mission to preserve the art of classical ballet by cultivating new visions of choreography, impacting the next generation through the discipline of dance, and enriching the community through this universal art form. Ballet Palm Beach is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2001. Each year, the company produces mainstage ballets as well as outreach performances, both locally and abroad.

