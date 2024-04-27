Fardeen Khan on 12-year break from Bollywood: Due to personal reasons, I decided to take a break | Hindi Cinema News







During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Fardeen revealed the reason why he took a break from Bollywood. He shared: Aap keh nahi sakte zindagi mein kis mode pe kya hota hai. Before that, my last release in 2010 was Dulha Mil Gaya. And for personal reasons, I think a break of 2-3 years is necessary in this industry and work. I had to focus on my family. But when my daughter was born, this teenager started growing up from 6 to 8 years old, and then my son was born. And then it got longer and I became a full-time dad.

He further added that he was happy to do this, but yearned to be a part of his chosen profession, the one he grew up doing, observing and learning about. During these twelve years, a lot has changed; the public has evolved and the way of making films has transformed. The actor said he came back with the enthusiasm of a newcomer and worked with the same attitude.

