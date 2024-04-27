Entertainment
Disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein hospitalized | Harvey Weinstein
Disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized in New York for a series of tests, his lawyer said.
Weinstein's hospitalization comes after the New York appeals court on Thursday overturned his 2020 rape conviction. According to the court's decision, the judge who oversaw the landmark case at the height of the #MeToo era harmed Weinstein with grossly inappropriate decisions and was wrong to allow women whose accusations were not part of the case to testify against him.
In a statement Saturday, Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said: They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. [hospital]. It seems he needs a lot of help physically. He has a lot of problems. He passes all kinds of tests. It's somewhat of a train wreck in terms of health, reports the Associated Press.
Aidala added that he spoke to Weinstein Friday afternoon as Weinstein was being transported from the upstate prison at Mohawk Correctional Facility to the New York City Department of Corrections following the ruling of the court of appeal. According to Aidala, Weinstein's problems are physical and the former movie mogul is mentally sharp as a tack. [that] are firmly anchored to the ground.
Aidala went on to claim that Weinstein was treated poorly in prison, with prison staff allegedly refusing to offer him a sip of water, food and bathroom breaks. He was not treated well. It is a sick 72-year-old man, Aidala said, reports the Associated Press.
Weinstein's defense team has repeatedly claimed that Weinstein suffered from a variety of health problems, including heart problems, diabetes, sleep apnea and eye problems. In 2021, his lawyers said Weinstein lost four teeth in prison.
On Thursday, the New York appeals court overturned his conviction after finding that a trial judge allowed jurors to see and hear too much evidence not directly related to the charges against him. She also overturned his 23-year prison sentence and ordered a new trial.
Prosecutors said they intended to retry him on charges of forcibly performing oral sex on a television and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actor in 2013.
Weinstein remained in custody after the appeal ruling because he was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Thomas Mailey, a state corrections spokesman, had no comment when Aidala's remarks about Weinstein's treatment were read to him over the phone.
Aidala said she was told that Bellevue doctors planned to run numerous tests on Weinstein before he was returned to the Rikers Island prison complex.
The lawyer said he was scheduled to meet with Weinstein on Monday. He added that he plans to tell a judge when Weinstein appears in court Wednesday in Manhattan that a new trial should be held after Labor Day.
The overturning of Weinstein's conviction earlier this week quickly sparked outrage. Ashley Judd, an actress who was among the first people to go public with her allegations against Weinstein, condemned the decision, saying: It's unfair to survivors. We always live in our truth.
Meanwhile, Rosanna Arquette, another actress who was among the first people to share details of Weinstein's sexual abuse, said: Harvey was rightfully convicted. It is regrettable that the court overturned his conviction. As a survivor, I am beyond disappointed.
Rose McGowan, an actress who accused Weinstein of rape, said: No matter what they spill, they can't take away who we are and what we know, what we've been through and what we can accomplish in this life. We are not victims. We are people who have been hurt by evil.
Associated Press contributed to this report
