



April 27, 2024 Transport for Wales has named two new trains after the hometowns of Wrexham Football Club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Philadelphia Robin and Vancouver Red Dragon were unveiled today by the Welsh Government's First Minister, Vaughan Gethin, and Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, ahead of the home game against Stockport. Transport for Wales wanted to recognize the positive work and impact the owners have had in the area, including how they have helped the community and local businesses. Prime Minister Vaughan Gething said: It was great to visit Wrexham General today and see two of the latest additions to Transport for Wales' stock, which are part of our €800 million investment to improve the reliability and comfort of trains. There's a real buzz around Wrexham these days. Rob and Ryan have invested hugely in the community and it's fantastic that their contribution is being recognized with the new trains, which I'm sure all Wrexham fans will want to travel on as soon as they can. Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates said: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have opened a window to the world, to Wrexham, its fantastic football club and the wider region. I’m delighted that we have recognized this by naming two of our brand new Welsh-made trains in their honour. It is particularly fitting that this is happening as the curtain closes on another incredibly successful season for Wrexham AFC. » James Price, CEO of Transport for Wales, added: We are in the process of introducing new trains to our Wales and Borders network and throughout the last year we have worked with local schools and communities to help name them. Our services are well used by supporters of Wrexham Football Club and it is clear to see how much the club's owners have contributed positively to the area. We're proud to name our new trains after Ryan and Rob's hometowns and can't wait to welcome fans there. Notes to editors Pictured: Cardboard cutout of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney aboard a new TfW Class 197

