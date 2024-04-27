Coquitlam actor as Dick Van Dyke in RCMT's 'Mary Poppins'





An actor who grew up in Coquitlam and now lives in Ontario is cast as Bert's Dick Van Dyke character in an upcoming stage production of Mary Poppins. Darren Burkett plays the famous English character for the 32nd season of the series Royal City Musical Theater (RCMT), which opens its musical on Broadway tonight, April 27, at the Massey Theater (735 8th Avenue, New Westminster). Tickets are now on sale for the race until May 12. Directed and choreographed by Valerie Easton, former Port Coquitlam resident — artistic director of the RCMT — and musical direction by Peter Abando, Mary Poppins stars Vancouver actress Meghan Gardiner in the lead role made famous by Julie Andrews in the 1964 musical/fantasy film. “The version you will see on stage is much closer to the original spirit of the PL Travers books than to the famous Disney film, but still emphasizes the value and strength of family,” Easton said in A press release. The show also includes hit singles such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee.” Tickets start at $27 to see Mary Poppins at the Massey Theater in New Westminster. Call the RCMT box office at 604-521-5050 or visit online. Cast and crew Simon Abraham – Robertson Ay/Teddy/Ensemble

Alice Battista – Katie Nanna/Ensemble

*Darren Burkett-Bert

Riley Calderwood – Michael

Katie-Rose Connors – Miss Andrew, Londoner

Danica Domay – Fannie/Ensemble

Charlie Emma Lynn – Jane

Colton Fyfe – Policeman/Von Hussler/Ensemble

*Meghan Gardiner-Mary Poppins

*Janet Gigliotti – Winifred Banks

Megan Greenwood – Miss Smythe/Ensemble

Addyson Handregan – Jane

Julianna Kato – Bird Woman/London

Sarah Lane – Mrs. Brill

David Longas Orozco – Ensemble

Ava Maddison – Ensemble

Noah McKimm – Neleus/Dance Captain/Ensemble

Sarah McKinnon – Miss Lark

Jenny Nguyen – Ensemble

Roan Osenton-Boutin – Michael

Elliette Rae – Annie/London

Jesse Redmond – Admiral Boom/President

Blake Sartin – Ensemble

Thomas Schultes – Ensemble

Dane Smit – Park Keeper/Ensemble

*Kirk Smith-George Banks

Jennifer Suratos – Mrs Corry/London

Madison Stocker – Doll/Set

Spencer Swift – Valentine's Day/Together

Chantelle Ward – Dance Captain / Ensemble Creative team Director and choreographer – Valerie Easton*

Musical Director – Peter Abando

Management – Inga McLaughlin*

Scenographer – Brian Ball

Accessories Designer – Stephanie Barclay

Costume Designer / Coordinator – Alex Campagnaro

Sound Designer – Cormac Dowdall

Lighting Designer – Darren W. Hales

Producer – Devon MacKinlay

Technical Director – Jim Nelson

Assistant Prop Designer – Sharie Nelson

Choreography Assistant – Alishia Suitor

Assistant Stage Manager – Laura Efron

Assistant Stage Manager – Gerri Torres *The participation of these artists is organized with the permission of the Canadian Actors' Equity Association under the provisions of the Dance Opera Theater policy.

