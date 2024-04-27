Entertainment
Coquitlam actor as Dick Van Dyke in RCMT's 'Mary Poppins'
An actor who grew up in Coquitlam and now lives in Ontario has been cast as Bert's Dick Van Dyke character in an upcoming stage production of Mary Poppins.
Darren Burkett plays the famous English character for the 32nd season of the series Royal City Musical Theater (RCMT), which opens its musical on Broadway tonight, April 27, at the Massey Theater (735 8th Avenue, New Westminster).
Tickets are now on sale for the race until May 12.
Directed and choreographed by Valerie Easton, former Port Coquitlam resident — artistic director of the RCMT — and musical direction by Peter Abando, Mary Poppins stars Vancouver actress Meghan Gardiner in the lead role made famous by Julie Andrews in the 1964 musical/fantasy film.
“The version you will see on stage is much closer to the original spirit of the PL Travers books than to the famous Disney film, but still emphasizes the value and strength of family,” Easton said in A press release.
The show also includes hit singles such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee.”
Tickets start at $27 to see Mary Poppins at the Massey Theater in New Westminster. Call the RCMT box office at 604-521-5050 or visit online.
Cast and crew
- Simon Abraham – Robertson Ay/Teddy/Ensemble
- Alice Battista – Katie Nanna/Ensemble
- *Darren Burkett-Bert
- Riley Calderwood – Michael
- Katie-Rose Connors – Miss Andrew, Londoner
- Danica Domay – Fannie/Ensemble
- Charlie Emma Lynn – Jane
- Colton Fyfe – Policeman/Von Hussler/Ensemble
- *Meghan Gardiner-Mary Poppins
- *Janet Gigliotti – Winifred Banks
- Megan Greenwood – Miss Smythe/Ensemble
- Addyson Handregan – Jane
- Julianna Kato – Bird Woman/London
- Sarah Lane – Mrs. Brill
- David Longas Orozco – Ensemble
- Ava Maddison – Ensemble
- Noah McKimm – Neleus/Dance Captain/Ensemble
- Sarah McKinnon – Miss Lark
- Jenny Nguyen – Ensemble
- Roan Osenton-Boutin – Michael
- Elliette Rae – Annie/London
- Jesse Redmond – Admiral Boom/President
- Blake Sartin – Ensemble
- Thomas Schultes – Ensemble
- Dane Smit – Park Keeper/Ensemble
- *Kirk Smith-George Banks
- Jennifer Suratos – Mrs Corry/London
- Madison Stocker – Doll/Set
- Spencer Swift – Valentine's Day/Together
- Chantelle Ward – Dance Captain / Ensemble
Creative team
- Director and choreographer – Valerie Easton*
- Musical Director – Peter Abando
- Management – Inga McLaughlin*
- Scenographer – Brian Ball
- Accessories Designer – Stephanie Barclay
- Costume Designer / Coordinator – Alex Campagnaro
- Sound Designer – Cormac Dowdall
- Lighting Designer – Darren W. Hales
- Producer – Devon MacKinlay
- Technical Director – Jim Nelson
- Assistant Prop Designer – Sharie Nelson
- Choreography Assistant – Alishia Suitor
- Assistant Stage Manager – Laura Efron
- Assistant Stage Manager – Gerri Torres
*The participation of these artists is organized with the permission of the Canadian Actors' Equity Association under the provisions of the Dance Opera Theater policy.
Sources
2/ https://www.tricitynews.com/local-news/coquitlam-actor-in-dick-van-dyke-role-for-rcmts-mary-poppins-8660820
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
