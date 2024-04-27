Connect with us

The actor talks about being White in the play 'Golden Girls'

Vince Kelley made his world debut the same year as The Golden Girls.

So I guess you could say the show has been a part of my life almost since the beginning, Kelley said with a laugh. When I was very young, I spent a lot of time with my grandmother and she was a huge Golden Girls fan. All the jokes went over my head at that age, but it made my grandmother laugh, so I laughed with her.

Then, when I was a little older, I started watching it again, because some cable networks were showing it almost continuously, he said. And I really started to enjoy the show in a different way. You had these four actresses who were absolute titans of comedy, and they were on a show that worked and still works today, because these characters are so rich and the writing was so good.

Kelley's lifelong appreciation for the Golden Girls has come in handy in recent years. He is a cast member of The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, an original stage play based on the Emmy Award-winning sitcom that ran from 1985 to 1992.

The television series starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Estelle Getty and Oklahoma native Rue McClanahan as middle-aged women sharing a house in Miami and dealing with new romances, dysfunction family relationships, the vagaries of aging, and the problems that naturally arise when four very different women occupy the same space.

The new play, written by Robert Leleux, stars Kelley as Blanche, the man-chasing Southern belle McClanahan played in the original series. He is joined by Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen in the dual roles of Stanley and Burt.

While Kelley and her colleagues wear elaborate costumes, wigs and (especially in the case of Kamm, who plays octogenarian Sophia) makeup to transform themselves into women, Kelley said it's not about a drag show.

Drag is a whole different art form and one that I have a lot of respect for, he said. Drag is where someone creates and plays this totally different persona. All I do is put on a costume and play a character from a TV show. I like to say that sometimes it takes a bigger foot to fill these characters' iconic shoes.

The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue imagines the characters of Dorothy, Rose, Sophia and Blanche in the present day, still living in the Miami house, but facing more contemporary problems.

For example, Sophia is out on bail and required to wear an ankle monitor after being arrested and accused of running a retiree drug ring. Blanche and Rose have created a senior dating app they call CreakN, while Dorothy tries to keep everything together while being pursued romantically by a much younger man.

Even though the situations are ridiculous, they fit the story of the show, Kelley said. For example, the story of Sophia who was arrested. On the show, Sophia was always coming up with these schemes to make money, so the idea of ​​her selling drugs to make a little extra money isn't that far-fetched. We just took some cues from the original scripts and turned them on their head. We know that some people come to our show and have seen every TV episode dozens of times, so we wanted to give them something new.

Kelley said that even though it is a completely scripted show, the actors have the opportunity to engage in a little improvisation from time to time.

We really like to mix things up every once in a while, Kelley said. It’s a way for the four of us to keep the show fresh. It might not be a huge thing, just change a word here or there, or put a different emphasis on a certain phrase, or add a comment about something happening in the real world.

Kelley said he plans to reference McClanahan's Oklahoma heritage, and the fact that she graduated from the University of Tulsa, when the show comes to town.

He also has a physical connection to McClanahan, through one of the clothes he wears as Blanche in the series.

She had a clothing line in the '90s called A Touch of Rue that was sold on QVC, Kelley said. I happened to find a dress from this collection on Ebay and I wore it in the show. It's like I have a little piece of McClanahan Street with me.

But there's another part of Blanche's wardrobe that's essential for Kelley to get into the character's skin.

This is going to sound like a cliché, but the shoes have a lot to do with it, Kelley said with a laugh. I may be a kid from Detroit who thinks of himself as a tragic Southern heroine living in some sort of Tennessee Williams play, but I really didn't feel like White until I wore heels. It changes everything, the way I walk, the way I stand, the way I carry myself. Even when I was doing a photoshoot in character, when they can just photograph us from the waist up, I have to wear heels to feel like Blanche.

