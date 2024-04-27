Kraven the Hunter and Karate Kid release dates delayed





Kraven the Hunter is looking for new hunting grounds, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson's protagonist taking a release date just released by The Karate Kid. Friday night, Sony moved the villain-centric film Kraven the Hunter at the special winter location of December 13, 2024 (return from August 30, 2024). Requirements pic The Karate Kida crossover event film starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan. The Karate Kid now moves to May 30, 2025. This decision comes after the sixth and final season of Cobra Kaithe Netflix spin-off with Machio as original The Karate Kid the film's character Daniel Larusso, was delayed due to last year's actors' strike. Sony pushed the new The Karate Kid to enable him to follow Cobra KaiThe latest season of , with the summer date also considered friendly for the audience of all ages to which it is aimed. With a holiday 2024 opening date available, Sony has chosen to move Requirements In The Karate KidThis is the old place. Requirements has been delayed several times, originally scheduled for October 2023, but it was pushed out by the actors' strike because the studio didn't want to release it without the actors being able to promote the film. Besides Taylor-Johnson, Requirements stars Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Fred Hechinger, Levi Miller, Murat Seven and Russell Crowe and is directed by JC Chandor. The film is based on the Marvel antagonist Spider-Man and has a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Its new date of December 13 already has some competition, with Warner Bros. and New Line animation The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim also opening that day. The Karate Kid Meanwhile, the story focuses on a Chinese teenager (Ben Wang), who moves to the East Coast and finds guidance from a tough but wise mentor (or maybe two). It reunites the character of Machio, as well as the mentor character of Jackie Chan from a 2010 feature film starring Jaden Smith. Jonathan Entwistle directs the new installment, with Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight and Wyatt Oleff also on the call list. Rob Lieber wrote the screenplay. In addition to these moves, the studio also put two feature films on the schedule on Friday. Blumhouse's horror film They listenfrom writer-director Chris Weitz, will be released August 30, 2024. The cast includes John Cho, Katherine Waterston, Havana Rose Liu, Lukita Maxwell, with David Dastmalchian and Keith Carradine. And Sony and Legendary's live-action hybrid Animal lovers will bow on August 15, 2025. Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Lil Rel Howery, Addison Rae and Ellie Bamber star in the R-rated feature, directed by Peter Atencio and writing duo Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. .

