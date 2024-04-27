Colorado Symphony Supports Early Education Development with STARS Program in Beaver Creek

Mini Msica features a 16-piece orchestra and a narrator who sings and dances in English and Spanish.

Courtesy photo

For decades, the Colorado Symphony has supported early childhood literacy initiatives. On April 30 at 12:30 p.m., it continues at the Vilar Performing Arts Center with a 16-piece orchestra, bilingual narration, singing, dancing and reading for children in kindergarten through second grade.

“For many of them, this is the very first time they've ever walked into a venue and seen a big stage,” said Breanna McCaughey, director of community education for the Colorado Symphony Association.

The Colorado Symphony's musical story times began with retired cellist David Mullikin, who joined the Colorado Symphony in 1973. He created story pieces for small ensembles to perform with a storyteller. Among them are: “The Steadfast Tin Soldier”, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf”, “The Emperor and the Nightingale”, “The Tortoise and the Hare”, “Tunji and the Giant” and “The Ugly Duckling “, the latter of whom will waddle with charm in VPAC on Tuesday.

The Colorado Symphony returns to the Vilar for the second time in 2024 with a special performance for little ears. Courtesy photo

In 2020, the Colorado Symphony added new storybooks and a bilingual component to its educational concerts for young children. The books, which children take home after the concert to continue reading and remember the show, feature original illustrations. A bilingual narrator guides children through the storybook while musicians play pieces composed specifically for a particular story.

The books allow children to trace letters or participate in other literary skills while the narrator theatrically retells each part of the story, alternating between English and Spanish.

“Storybooks have beautiful illustrations that can keep them engaged. Then they can read and remember (things like) the duck was the clarinet when the characters speak, they're represented by different instruments,” McCaughey said.

The tone of the music also changes as the story unfolds. For example, dark music accompanies the sad ugly duckling but turns into happy music when the duck regains hope.

“The kids love it,” she said. “There’s this interactive, engaging element that I think is really fun for them.” There is always something to look at and they are playing with instruments. They become delighted. There is something for every taste. »

The approximately 45-minute show begins with 20 to 25 minutes of shorter songs, which warm up the children, followed by the featured story. The first half invites children to sing and dance. For example, “Buenos Dias” includes various movement elements. The afternoon's entertainment ends with an encore of “Baby Shark.”

“We’re ending on a good note, certainly,” she said.

While the show provides plenty of entertainment, its main goal is to introduce young children to live orchestral music and its instruments, both of which can support learning.

“Early start and access to the arts are extremely important. A lot of these kids leave the concert saying, 'I want to play the violin' (or another instrument),” she said, adding that education is one of the Orchestra's core values. Colorado Symphony. “It helps develop the minds of students. Singing songs helps children remember and learn and (benefits) language development.

The show exposes children who primarily speak English to Spanish and vice versa.

“We get a lot of positive feedback, it’s a great immersion to learn English and Spanish,” she said.

The symphony's Mini Msica program sets itself apart from other early education initiatives by combining a 16-piece orchestra with dancing, singing, interactive storytelling, a take-home storybook and a bilingual narrator explaining and implementing scene the story.

“Put it all together, and it’s an extremely unique program that can provide so much to any student or family,” she said. “There are a lot of different elements to attract them. I think anyone can be a musician, and by being as accessible as possible we can give that inspiration to children. Music has so many positive aspects,” she said, highlighting how it helps children listen more attentively, promotes teamwork and promotes intellectual development. “The beautiful thing about introducing children to music is how it can support their learning. »