Bikefest in Leesburg, Florida: Saturday live updates here





Bikefest is back! Leesburg's annual celebration takes place April 26-28. Follow us here to see how things go on April 27. Entertainment programming is available here. Wondering where to park? Look at this. Wondering what you missed on Friday? Check out our live blog from Friday and take a look at this gallery of photos from day one: Elegant This is an outfit that really stood out on Saturday. No problems so far…. …….police report on scene (at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.) Julie Garisto Represent Who said you can't wear a T-shirt to the concert? Julie Garisto We love everything Experience Nova Scotia, from Daytona Beach, playing “Hold Me Now” by the Thompson Twins. Julie Garisto How exotic This weekend was dedicated to exotic animals. Friday we encountered a monkey and today we encountered a macaw. Here's a photo of Leesburg couple Jazmen and Derryck who shared their ball pythons with the crowd. These are the first locals I have met so far. Julie Garisto Well done, Angel! Angel Rosario of Ocala won Best in Show Saturday at the Full Throttle competition for an incredible custom Harley cholo. Before that, we saw some wacky biker games. In one, bikers passed under an arcade while passengers tried to bite into half of a hanging hot dog. Watch the video : Julie Garisto Music, Motorcycles and More: Photos from Day 2 of Leesburg Bikefest 2024 Check out some photos from Saturday's Day 2 action at Leesburg Bikefest 2024: Bikefest has gone to the birds At least that's what this video suggests: Heading into Saturday Watch this video of Saturday's action at Bikefest: What a difference a day makes There is a much larger and louder crowd today than on Friday. The sidewalks on the main street are crowded. Fortunately, the sun is not in high gear. We've had more overcast skies and breezes so far this afternoon, in time for FatTimmy on the Budweiser Stage. Lots of fun and energy, getting the crowd dancing and tapping their feet. The whole Orlando band ranged from old-school Jamaican vibes to two-tone stuff to third-wave bass wah-wah pedal stuff to Sublime and Chili Peppers. We heard a tribute to Curtis Mayfield's “Supafly” when we left to get food. . I had my heart set on Shepherd's Fries at McCracken's, but, alas, it wasn't meant to be. We ended up at Breakfast at Tiffany's — yeah, it's open! I enjoyed a sausage gravy bomb and BLT. In case you're wondering, a sausage gravy bomb is biscuits and gravy, but with all the good stuff inside the homemade biscuit. Heavenly and sinful at the same time. Julie Garisto

