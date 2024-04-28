Zendaya's 'Challengers' Battles for $15 Million Box Office Opening





Zendaya's romantic tennis drama Challengers is struggling to deliver a $15 million opening at the box office, but will have enough points to win the weekend's game either way. MGM Amazon Studio has opened Luca Guadagnino's sexy adult drama nationwide, instead of giving it a platform release, a bold move given that it's more of an arthouse film. test than a commercial part. MGM is still projecting a $15.2 million start based on Friday's $6.2 million gross from 3,477 theaters and Zendaya's huge fan base. Rival studios, however, are quoting it at between $13.5 million and $15 million (heading into the weekend, tracking suggested the latter figure). Audiences are not embracing the R-rated film to the extent that critics have, giving it a B+ CinemaScore. Movie fans made up 58 percent of Friday's audience, while 76 percent of ticket buyers were aged 18 to 34. Challengers performs best on both coasts and benefits from playing in front of an ethnically diverse audience. White moviegoers made up 43% of Friday ticket buyers, followed by Latino moviegoers (27%), Black moviegoers (17%), Asian moviegoers (9%), and Native American/other (4%). Challengersstarring Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, features Zendaya as a tennis player torn between two loves. “Intelligent, seductive and bristling with sexual tension, Challengers is arguably Luca Guadagnino’s most purely enjoyable film to date; it is certainly his lightest and most playful,” writes The Hollywood Reporteris David Rooney in his glowing review. “As nimble and dynamic as the many tennis matches it depicts, the love triangle drama pits the on-court rivalry of two former best friends against their competing desires for a self-confident woman whose thirst to win is not diminished by a knee injury that cuts his own career short. Challengers was supposed to open last year in time for awards season, but those plans were scuttled due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and talent being barred from doing press. Zendaya, in particular, has a huge social reach necessary for the film. Exhibitors praised Amazon for adopting the cinematic model instead of sending out a film such as Challengers directly to streaming. In second place at the domestic box office are Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company. Unsung Hero, which performs better than expected after earning the coveted CinemaScore A+. The faith-based film grossed $3.7 million Friday from 2,823 theaters for a projected opening of more than $8 million (tracking suggested $5 million to $6 million). Unsung Hero is strongly feminine (69 percent) and obtains the best results in the center of the country. Based on a true story, the $6 million film follows David Smallbone as he moves his family from Australia to the United States in search of a better future after the collapse of his successful music company. Along the way, he and his wife began to realize the musical talent of their seven children; three of whom would become two successful artists – KING + COUNTRY and Rebecca St. James. To complete the top five nationally, we find Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom, Civil war And Abigail. Godzilla x Kong and Dune: Part Two – both from Warner Bros. and Legendary – are expected to celebrate major milestones this weekend by crossing $500 million and $700 million, respectively, at the worldwide box office. These are the two biggest films of the year so far. A surprise: 20th century and Disney's re-release of Ridley Scott's 1979 feature film Extraterrestrial expected to come in at No. 10 with $1.8 million to $2 million.

