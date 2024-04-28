Entertainment
How Challengers Star Zendaya Became Hollywood's Red Carpet Queen
For weeks, it seems, the name on everyone's lips has been Zendaya. Upon entering the Challengers press tour, we all knew Queen Z would show up on every red carpet, ready to serve. After all, the looks she's used to promote past films like Spider-Man: Homecoming And Dune: part two are still engraved in our brains. Yet the stunning green-and-white ensembles she and stylist Law Roach put together this year feel like their magnum opus; night after night, photo after photo, they made us shout game, set, match!
(Is this the correct use of this term? I'll be the first to admit that my interest in tennis began when Luca Guadagnino announced this film, and will end after its premiere this weekend.)
From her tennis ball stiletto heelsto his preppy white backless dress appropriately adorned with tiny tennis racquets, to its 2013 Louis Vuitton green and white plaid mini jacket dressZendaya struck the perfect balance between preppy and campy with each Challengers exit. But what makes her red carpet outfits so captivating in the first place?
According to the experts I spoke with, much of its appeal comes from its ability to play with a theme in a way that is both elegant and cheeky. It also doesn't hurt that Zendaya looks like a model.
Esther Zuckerman, journalist and Daily Beasts Obsessed contributor who wrote the book on red carpet couture with Beyond the Best Dressed: A Cultural History of the Most Glamorous, Radical, and Scandalous Oscars Fashion, I kept coming back to one specific word to describe Zendaya's look: determined.
A look back at all of Zendaya's most memorable outfits, like the stunning Vivienne Westwood dress that she wore in 2015 Oscarsarchives 1995 Thierry Mugler cyborg costume she wore for Dune: part twoand she a lot a lot Challengers agreesZuckerman observed that Zendaya and Law Roach are deliberate and creative in how they create a complete, cohesive outfit from head to toe. It's not just about the dress, shoes or accessories; It’s all part of a well-executed vision. And unlike some celebrities who tend to rely heavily on their stylists, Zuckerman believes Zendaya takes an active role in crafting her visual brand.
It's very thoughtful. It's very creative, Zuckerman said of the collaboration. It's like two artists coming together.
Beyond how the outfits are put together, their real innovation lies in how they transform the film Zendaya might be promoting into an aesthetic playground. It's not uncommon for a movie star to dress in a specifically purposeful way; Margot Robbie spent all the time barbie press tour recreating the dolls' most iconic looks, and Zuckerman is betting that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be wearing green and pink for the foreseeable future, until Wicked premieres in November. Yet what we see from Zendaya and Law Roach seems different.
Unlike themed dressing, it's kind of like variations on a theme, Zuckerman said. We take the idea of sci-fi fashion or tennis fashion and turn it into something new.
It could be argued that themed outfits for promotional purposes have their roots in the early days of the Oscars, when studio designers dressed their stars for the big night. (Celebrity stylists didn't exist yet.) Fashion and film scholar Elizabeth Castaldo Lundna, who wrote the book Fashion on the Red Carpet: A History of the Oscars, Fashion and Globalizationnoted that while fashion has always had a place on the red carpet, interest increased in the 1950s when the Oscars became televised. Back then, she says, it wasn't uncommon for stars to walk the red carpet wearing dresses made for the movie they were promoting.
Today, says Castaldo Lundn, it is much more complex because there is synergy in these promotional events, in which you promote several brands.
When a star like Zendaya shows up on the red carpet to promote her movie, she's actually working on three levels: beyond promoting the movie, as stars have always done, she's also promoting her own personal brand as well as the designer of the designer she chooses. could wear. If they are Really Luckily, they might have a brand ambassador deal with a designer like Zendaya does with Louis Vuitton.
So the company diversified with the film in mind, but it's also thinking about how it can profit from the fashion industry, Castaldo Lundn said. In some cases, a celebrity may only wearing the brand they have a deal with, which for Castaldo Lundn is reminiscent of the good old days, when studios controlled their stars' images like commodities. Swap studios for fashion designers, and it's basically the same thing.
The key to Zendaya's success therefore perhaps lies in her ability to strut comfortably between these two worlds, cinema and fashion. Her acting talent earned her meaty roles on screen, and subsequently, her looks and style made her one of the most striking faces on the red carpet.
Unlike some stars, who just throw on whatever dress their stylist or allied fashion brand gives them and be done with it, Zendaya and Roach seem to carefully plan each press tour. THE Spider Man time I saw Zendaya wearing a sparkly webbed dress one night, a Dr. Octopus-looking Roberto Cavalli dress another, and a green and purple Valentino ensemble at night. Graham Norton Show. For Dune: part twoShe I became fashionable with cutout dresses, 3D gold pieces and avant-garde shapes. And for ChallengersShe embraced a little more lightness with bright colors and playful cuts.
For Zuckerman, the mix of edgy new looks and archival pieces is what's truly fascinating. They look at the history of fashion in addition to moving forward, she said. It helps, she added, that Zendaya looks like her, which means designers are lining up to dress her. As Castaldo Lundn said, she checks a lot of boxes that fit both the old way of thinking about fashion and the fashion industry and the new way of thinking.
That, added to being playful and liking to dress up, makes for a very good cocktail of success, said Castaldo Lundn. If a less traditionally model actress showed up at an afterparty in a neon dress with a tennis ball that sticks coming out of her belly in the middle, would we all talk about it the same way, she wondered? Maybe not.
Unfortunately, Zendaya doesn't have any other film releases on the horizon. Dune: Messiah, which will probably take a few years. Alas, we'll have to make do with her impeccable awards show looks to tide us over until she finds a new film to ignite her thematic creativity. In the meantime, always have those tennis ball heels.
