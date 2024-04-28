This summer, after Barbenheimer and the strikes, Hollywood enters unknown territory

Arriving after the Barbenheimer can be complicated. But as Hollywood enters a new summer movie season, armed with fewer superheroes and a landscape greatly altered by strikes, it's worth remembering William Goldman's classic quote about what success can be: Nobody knows nothing.

Four decades later, that may still be true. However, one thing Hollywood has learned from releasing films during the pandemic and strikes is how to quickly change course.

The summer of 2023 brought a new enthusiasm for cinema, with the fortuitous scheduling of Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same release date, and surprise hits like Sound of Freedom, which helped the season's box office surpass the $4 billion for the first time since 2019. But before the industry could achieve victory, another crisis loomed with the Hollywood strikes, which shut down most productions for months.

Release dates included are from the United States.

A PATH AFTER THE STRIKE

Theaters lost big summer titles like Mission: Impossible 8, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts which were delayed until 2025. But they gained a gem with Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders for June 21, on a Midwest motorcycle club of the 1960s, as the studios were moving. movies about the summer checkerboard. Deadpool & Wolverine, originally scheduled to begin the summer movie season on May 3 like many Marvel films before it, will now be released on July 26, waiting patiently to dominate the charts.

“I love being there in the middle of summer,” said director Shawn Levy. It's a juicy moment.

Opening weekend now belongs to an original film about a different kind of superhero. Part romantic comedy, part action comedy, The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is a love letter to the stuntmen who make spectacular films. It's a real audience pleaser that could kickstart a season that feels, in some ways, like a throwback, with high-speed shows like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Twisters, comedies like Babes, marvels IMAX like The Blue Angels. and even a Kevin Costner western.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has seen the ups and downs of summer movies over the decades, with box office hits like Top Gun: Maverick and the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

The season has three very different offerings on the calendar, two are fourth installments of popular franchises: Beverly Hills Cop (Hollywood Super Detective: Axel F.) arriving on Netflix on July 3 and Bad Boys in theaters on June 7, and one was planned for streaming, but it turned out so good that it will premiere on the big screen, Young Lady and the Sea, on May 31.

People just want to be entertained, Bruckheimer said. It's really up to us to make the good films that they want to go see.

The season lasts 123 days, from the first Friday in May to Labor Day (celebrated in the United States on the first Monday in September). Before the pandemic, $4 billion represented a normal summer revenue and theaters could count on between 37 and 42 films that would be released on more than 2,000 screens. The outlier was 2017, with just 35 films released on more than 2,000 screens and a high of $3.8 billion. That makes last summer's $4 billion gross from 32 wide releases (45% of the $9 billion domestic gross) even more impressive.

This summer is also expected to feature 32 major premieres and more than 40 films that will be released in more than 500 theaters. It's worth noting that only two of these are Marvel films, Deadpool and Sony's Kraven the Hunter, and those are the only superhero films on the schedule until the Joker sequel in the fall.

People are going to see movies, not the box office, and it looks like it's going to be a really strong summer from a moviegoer's perspective, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

The Bikeriders was one of the films scheduled to premiere during awards season, spurred by rave reviews from the Telluride Film Festival, which praised the performance of Austin Butler and Jodie Comer. But as their debut approached, it became clear that the strikes weren't going to be resolved in time for a press tour.

It was like walking on frozen glass for three months, Nichols said. I was on tour doing press and trying to create this energy on my own. Let me tell you, it's not the same as if I were Austin Butler.

Later in June, after a stellar debut at Cannes, Kevin Costner will begin releasing his epic two-part western Horizon: An American Saga, set during the Civil War. And, as always, there are plenty of Sundance hits sprinkled throughout the summer, from Jane Shoenbrun's I Saw the TV Glow and Didi to Thelma and Good One.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Family films often take advantage of summer and long vacation days. This year there are plenty, like The Garfield Movie (Garfield: Out of Home) and Despicable Me 4 (Despicable Me 4), re-releases of Studio Ghibli classics, and streaming options like Thelma the Unicorn (Telma, the Unicorn). unicorn). But perhaps none has more anticipation behind it than Inside Out 2, released in theaters June 14, in which Riley enters her teenage years when a new set of emotions descend on her party. 'Alegra, including anxiety, envy, boredom and shame.

This age gives us everything we need and everything we love in a Pixar film, said director Kelsey Mann. It's full of drama, has the potential for a lot of heart, and could also be made very funny.

John Krasinski also delves into the inner world of children with his ambitious live-action hybrid IF (Imaginary Friends) in theaters May 17, about imaginary friends and two humans (Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming) who can still see them.

THE CHARM OF TERROR

Those looking for the adrenaline rush of horror and thrillers have plenty of options, including MaXXXine, the conclusion to the Accidental Mia Goth trilogy by Ti West (X and Pearl) which will be released around July 4.

Goth, an aspiring actress, has arrived in Hollywood, where a killer stalks the stars during the home video boom of the 1980s.

“We recreated the seedy side of Hollywood in a charming way,” West said. It’s definitely a pretty crazy night at the movies. A great rock and fun film.

On June 26, audiences will also be able to delve into the beginnings of A Quiet Place with the prequel Day One starring Luptia Nyongo and Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn. Director Michael Sarnoski said he wanted to explore the scope and promise of a Quiet Place film set in New York. Later, Fede Álvarez brought his sense of horror to Alien: Romulus (August 16), which takes place between the first two.

M. Night Shyamalan is also back with a thriller set at a pop concert (Trap, August 9) and his daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, makes her directorial debut with the chilling The Watchers (June 14) with Dakota Fanning.

“It’s very suspenseful and unexpected,” Ishana said. And it's built for the experience of being in the theater.

AT HOME

Much to the dismay of theater owners, big summer movies have also existed off the big screen for years. And streaming services have film and entertainment stars like festival favorite Hit Man, Anne Hathaway romance The Idea of ​​​​You, Jerry Seinfeld pop film Unfrosted and a Mark Wahlberg comedy and Halle Berry's action film The Union.

There are also franchises: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (July 3) was a film in development since the mid-1990s, but took on new life when Paramount licensed the rights to Netflix.

“We raised our hands to make sure we had the right franchise and kept the integrity and fun of the original,” Bruckheimer said.

This episode adds an emotional component in which Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy, reunites with his daughter (Taylour Paige). It also sees the return of Justice Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot and adds Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

On August 9, Apple TV+ will release The Instigators, a new action comedy starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck as regular guys who attempt a heist. Midnight Run was one of his inspirations.

The script was very funny and I really wanted to adopt it, said Doug Liman, who directed.

BUT NOBODY KNOWS NOTHING

We can pretend we knew Barbie would be the biggest movie of the year, but anyone would have bet that an adult drama about the father of the atomic bomb would have grossed almost three times as much as the last round of 'Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones? Or that a $14 million film funded by fundraising from a new study on child trafficking with almost zero promotion would gross more than $250 million?

No one knows anything is wrong, said Instigators producer Kevin Walsh. The world of cinema is very unpredictable. You never know what will work and what won't. But you have your taste. And following your tastes and instincts in this profession is essential.