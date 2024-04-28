Entertainment
Katrina Kaif reveals her rejection of Hollywood cinema: “I believe it will happen…” | Bollywood
Katrina Kaif was offered a Hollywood film, but she had to turn it down due to her “circumstances”, according to a report by Variety. In a interview With the portal, Katrina was asked about her Hollywood aspirations. The actor revealed that when the West called her recently, she had to turn down the offer. Read also : Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq reveals why he turned down Bollywood film with Katrina Kaif
“I believe it will happen”
Katrina said: “I believe it's going to happen, and I think it's going to be a whole new page in my book, so to speak, and really exciting. » The actress also spoke about her film choices saying, “I have always put the audience first and I have tried to do that in my choices throughout my career. And now I think it's about finding a balance. What story do I think will resonate with the public? And what am I connecting to personally and as an actor right now? What will make me grow? What will give me satisfaction? That’s exactly what I want to do right now.”
Katrina's last film
The actor was seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the critically acclaimed Hindi and Tamil bilingual noir film Merry Christmas (2024). Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is based on the French novel by Frédéric Dard, Le Monte-charge (Bird in a cage).
In the same Variety interview, Katrina spoke about Sriram, who was high on the list of directors she wanted to work with.
She said that there is a certain rawness and realism to the characters in her films and that when you watch them on screen, “they are very flawed, very flawed”, but there is a tangible, human quality to them. them and they seem very real. Katrina added that the director has a certain grip on having something relatable to what he depicts on screen, “even though sometimes the situations are so bizarre.”
