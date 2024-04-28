Entertainment
How Hollywood Helps Los Angeles' Homeless Students Get Housing and Finish Their Degrees
Hollywood power players are paying attention to the nonprofit group Los Angeles Room & Board, which works to provide housing, meals and support to homeless students in Los Angeles.
Room and board in Los Angeles is the model by which we should help each other, singer and The voice vocal coach Stevie Mackey says The Hollywood Reportr. They offer much more than a house. They offer a life with real and quality experiences.
Other supporters of the organization include writer-producer John Wells (EAST, Shameless, Housemaid) and his wife, Marilyn; actress Shanola Hampton; NBA star Jrue Holiday and his wife, two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday; Bradley Whitford; Euphoria Algee Smith; and singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger. In February, founder and CEO Sam Prater appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote the association.
For Prater, nonprofit organization is one of his passions. Born in Detroit, the 12th of 14 children, Prater dropped out of high school before resuming his educational journey at the age of 23 at a local community college. While earning his doctorate in educational leadership and policy at California State University, he worked with the Dean of Students' Office where he managed the Basic Needs Initiative.
While working there, Prater began observing students who attended events where meals were provided. I noticed people were waiting in line, and when we brought food, they brought Tupperware, and they ruined the food, Prater said.
He also expressed concern about the number of students dropping out of school due to poverty.
At the end of the semester, they were like, Hey, I'm going to take this semester. [because] Money got a little tight. I go to work and come back, Prater remembers. This happened again and again. People dropped out of school, not because they were not intelligent, nor because they could not handle the rigor of academic work, but rather because they had no shelter or food.
This problem is widespread throughout the region. In Los Angeles County, one in ten students at four-year universities is homeless or housing insecure. At community colleges, that figure is as high as one in five.
Room and board in Los Angeles, founded by Prater in 2020, aims to change that bed and that home-cooked meal all at once. The first Room & Board house opened in a former sorority house across the street from UCLA. In less than two years, the organization has grown from housing and feeding 15 students to having 190 beds available in four houses across Los Angeles, primarily for students attending community colleges.
There are now four Room & Board halfway houses in Los Angeles. We tried to create spaces where people can feel worthy and proud of where they live, Prater explains.
Los Angeles Room & Board works with Los Angeles County, which provides referrals to foster youth and young adults transitioning out of the criminal justice system. They also partner with community colleges and four-year colleges to identify students experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.
In addition to offering free accommodation to students, we also offer three meals a day cooked by our culinary team. We have full-time chefs serving fresh meals. Most of the meals people eat are grown in the garden, Prater says. It is a complete and enveloping program [offering] support services, tutoring, academic and career development, financial literacy, planning and life skills. We try to do everything we can to give them the skills they need to succeed, whether on campus or in their community.
As Prater notes, trying to help these students is daunting. 45,000 beds would be needed to house all of Los Angeles County's at-risk students and it would also be very expensive. In December 2023, Room & Board hosted its first holiday fundraiser, alongside celebrity partners Mackey, Smith and singer Josiah Bell. I think the whole community heard us sing that night, Mackey said. And I hope they felt the impact of Los Angeles Room & Board.
But there is still work to be done. When no student has to choose between housing and college, Prater says, we can hang it up.
