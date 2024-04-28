From humble bedroom beginnings to Hollywood red carpet glamor





Blogtalk with the celebration of 10 years of MJ Racadio Celebrating 10 Years of BlogTalk with MJ Racadio HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — MJ Racadio, host/producer of Blogtalk with MJ Radio, is a podcaster, publicist, mentor and entrepreneur. He is also director of media and press at FilAm Creative in 2023 and 2024. In fact, he's come a remarkable journey, from humble beginnings in a bedroom, he says, to the glamorous Hollywood red carpet. Hollywood blogger MJ Racadio celebrates 10 years of inspiring stories and touts the triumph of Filipino Americans in the entertainment industry on April 28, 2024. He is commemorating the momentous occasion with an invitation-only event featuring successful people in the industry entertainment which were his inspiration. and who are his models. I have 10 uplifting stories of success and perseverance, says MJ, as well as unforgettable moments from the Golden Globes and Miss Universe. I am grateful to our Almighty God, he added, for reaching the Diamond Year, the 10th anniversary of Blogtalk with MJ Racadio, which began as a vision to inspire and empower a person to that time. Alongside the celebration, there will be the highly anticipated viewing of the music video of Stay away from medirected by Malou and Randal Kamradt of Soliloquy Films. Randal is a Filipino-American writer/director of award-winning films, while Maria Malou Kamradt is a producer, director and choreographer. Born and raised in Biliran, Philippines, she is responsible for much of the Filipino culture in Soliloquy Films' work. The cinematographer is Frederick Duarte (Nike, Brass Necklace) and the talented editor is Daniel Tong (Always in My Head music video by Garth Garcia). A group of talented actors, including Aris Juson (GRIMM, SWAT), Hollywood celebrity chef to deli queen Angel Quinsay (Hulu's Gordon Ramsay's MasterChef Junior), and Ken Tran (debut role as leading man) Lumayo Ka Man Sa Akin, performed by MJ, is a poignant Filipino pop song that delves into the complexities of unrequited love and will premiere worldwide via YouTube in May 2024. Additionally, the new musical arrangement with Rasec Marc Ortega. MJ is very grateful to all the subscribers, friends, family, sponsors including Birns and Sawyer, Starlink Music Label, Lumpiamania, Celebrity Hairstylist Ojie Leona, Jason Santos of Jason Talks, LA Kids Fashion Show, Dr. Tess Mauricio of M Beauty Clinic. , Noble Creations, Olivia Quido, Maria Damian of Legacy Entertainment, Francis Lara Ho of Inspire Studios, California Care Association, Lew Brennan of P and L Media for their generosity as host of the 10th Anniversary in Hollywood. Also mentors and media friends for supporting Blogtalk with MJ Racadio over the years. This is a platform for Filipino Americans without voices and amplifiers.

