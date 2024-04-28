Pasadenas Theater 360 to present 'Spring Awakening' with teen cast in Hollywood – Pasadena Weekendr





Theater 360, an award-winning children's theater company based in Pasadena, will present the musical “Spring Awakening” with a cast of talented teens at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Hollywood, beginning May 3, 2024. The production, which features mature content. and profanity, follows a group of 19th-century teenagers as they navigate the challenges of growing up in a restrictive society. “They approached the play with a maturity and sensitivity that belied their age,” said Devon Yates, the production’s director. Children should be allowed to explore serious topics in a supportive environment and participate in broader discussions about these topics. Set to one of the most beloved musical scores of the 21st century, “Spring Awakening” is inspired by Frank Wedekind's groundbreaking 1891 play, once banned. The production is rated PG-13 and features a cast of twenty students aged 13 to 18. The show will run from May 3-5, with performances on Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 and can be purchased online atwww.theater360.org. Theater 360, which has trained thousands of students since its inception in 2000, prides itself on enabling young performers to tackle challenging and relevant material. The company offers voice, acting and dance lessons, as well as summer and winter camps, private lessons and college audition preparation. Many Theater 360 alumni have gone on to successful careers in the performing arts, including admission to top universities and appearances on Broadway, television and film. “We hope the discussion will continue after the audience leaves the room,” Yates said. “That’s theater!” » The production is directed, produced and choreographed by Yates, with musical direction by Kelsey O'Keeffe. The Eastwood Performing Arts Center is located at 1089 N. Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029. Post Views: 57

