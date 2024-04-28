In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actor Sahil Khan was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Cyber ​​Cell for his alleged involvement in the betting app case Mahadev.

Sahil was arrested this morning in Chhattisgarh after the Bombay High Court rejected his request for temporary release. Following the court's decision, he fled Mumbai but was apprehended after a 40-hour operation with the help of the Chhattisgarh police. The Style actor will be presented in court very soon,

Recently, star actress Tamannaah Bhatia was also summoned by the Mumbai Cyber ​​Cell for allegedly promoting illegal IPL streaming on the Fairplay app, a sister platform of betting app Mahadev. She is due in court tomorrow. As these developments occur, we will keep you updated with the latest news.

