Hollywood celebrates its first century in 1987 | Life and style

VSCelebrating the charms and contradictions of Hollywood on the occasion of its self-proclaimed centennial in 1987, Clancy Sigal offered up some movie-appropriate things you wouldn't believe as proof of his credentials: I've seen my favorite stars drunk, in bed , I walked into Joan Crawford's dressing room while she was naked, I almost got her. caught in the crossfire when a Hollywood producer shot his love rival in the cojones. I was blacklisted, blackmailed by a Hollywood columnist and defamed in a full-page ad in the Hollywood journalist. Even with that kind of expertise, what was left to say about Hollywood 100 years later? That he had cleaned house since his vigorous origins; that the magnificent, astonishing and terrifying screen monsters and goddesses of its golden age were extinct and, above all, that it was now ruled along dynastic lines. Nepotism, once an open scandal, is proudly practiced as a domestic virtue, Sigal commented. Today, Hollywood is in the hands of its children. There are even third generation agents. These nepo babies were unwilling to acknowledge their good fortune: Rarely have I spoken to a child from a Hollywood first family who frankly admitted that they rose to fame on the back of their most famous parent. The accompanying photo shoot proves Sigal's claim that Hollywood has the finest gene pool in the world: Lemmons, Douglases, Sheens, Pecks and Bridges ride in good health; Jamie-Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh share a pearl necklace and Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds share a plastic cow. The balance of power was less clear: but look deep into their trained gazes, Sigal explained. But, Sigal says, they don't belong in Hollywood or even each other. They are our property. If commercial pressures condemned it to blandness, would all these sons and daughters have a sclerotic effect (Hollywood will never die of hypocrisy or nepotism, which are as natural to it as the eternal sunshine of Los Angeles, commented Sigal)? Fortunately, a raw, irrepressible energy remained. The true spirit of cinema is out there in the bear pit, sweating, hustling, cheating, conniving, chewing cigars and belching dyspeptically.

