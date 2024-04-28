Duner's, a Charlottesville-area staple, changes hands

Christian Kelly had barely settled into his new position as head chef at Duners last October when tragedy struck and the restaurant nestled in the village of Ivy, just west of Charlottesville, lost its owner.

One of Charlottesville's most prolific restaurateurs, Wilson “Will” Richey, died in a car accident on Owensville Road while returning home after closing Duners in the early morning hours of December 12.

Richey's death not only upended the local restaurant industry, in which he played an integral role in the development of his company Ten Course Hospitality, but also raised the question: what would become of the five restaurants he owned at the time of his death, including the popular French-American restaurant Duners?

A day after the accident, Richey's brother and executor, Brett Richey, asked Kelly for a cup of coffee so the two could discuss business matters. Kelly assumed that Brett Richey was looking for him to help run some of the restaurant's operations for the time being.

People also read…















Instead, he asked Kelly to buy the restaurant.

Kelly told the Daily Progress that he was initially hesitant to make the commitment given that he had recently lost the title of restaurant owner.

After 16 years of running a business, navigating the COVID crisis and avoiding some emotionally difficult experiences, it felt like I was still recovering from my last property, Kelly said. But after a day or two, it was clear that this was a big decision for my family and for the Duners legacy. It just made sense.

Regarded as one of the most talented Charlottesville chefs of our time on Simon Davidson's popular food blog, Charlottesville 29, Kelly spent most of his career as executive chef and co-owner of Maya Restaurant, a restaurant upscale and comfortable Southern on West Main Street in Charlottesville. appropriate. He co-founded the restaurant in 2006, but a little over a year ago he began considering pursuing a different type of project.

So, last January, he stopped working in the kitchen and, in May, he sold his shares to his former partner.

I was just like, I'm going to see what's there, Kelly said. No real plans other than just creating an opportunity to see what else was around.















He spent a brief stint helping get the University of Virginia's new Kimpton Forum Hotel off the ground, but his interest in Duners was sparked during a bike ride with a friend who casually mentioned that the restaurant had a job offer.

I immediately called Wilson Richey and set up an interview the next day, Kelly said.

It wasn't until a few months later that Wilson's brother Richey gifted the entire business to Kelly and his wife Jennifer, who is currently studying to become a licensed clinical social worker.

Being grateful for everything has been difficult, Christian Kelly said. The circumstances that brought me here are, I don't want to sound too cheesy, but it's definitely been a spiritual experience. You just have to put in the energy to say: Hey, I'm available.

Given all the changes the restaurant has gone through in the past two years, he said he's doing very little to change the overall structure of what has become one of the area's longest-running culinary businesses.

Established in 1983 by Sadun Duner Tor, Duners is now a staple of the Charlottesville restaurant scene, known for its rotating weekly menu often featuring various fish dishes, mussels, crab cakes and house-made pastas. Restaurateur Bob Caldwell took over from Tor and made Duners an integral part of the Ivy community, operating the business for 39 years. He retires in the spring of 2022 and hands over the reins to Wilson Richey.

While Wilson Richey had begun implementing some of his own ideas before his death, such as expanding the dining room with an outdoor patio, what makes Duners Duners has remained the same for decades.

Bob Caldwell laid a kind of amazing foundation here. He really created the systems that this place operates in, Christian Kelly said. Bob has done an incredible job creating systems, creating a family atmosphere for the employees here.

Several staff members have been cooking in the kitchen or waiting tables for so long that they've been given a nickname: Old Employees. These people have maintained the family atmosphere that Duners is known for, Christian Kelly said. Regular customers are known to dine at Duners two to three times a week.

I don't know if you could create that intentionally, he said. There is a kind of energy of its own. People have tried to open restaurants in other areas of Ivy, without as much success. Duners is a very special place.















One of those legacy employees is pastry chef Linda Steiner, who Christian Kelly calls the matriarch of the establishment. Steiner told the Daily Progress that she lost track of the years she worked at Duners, but that it was probably between 25 and 27 years. The chef is known for his chocolate mousse dome cake and ice cream sandwiches.

She said that after all these years, the Duners team feels more like a family than a group of colleagues.

Bob Caldwell called it mystique and magic, Steiner said. He was reluctant to change anything because it worked. I saw wisdom there. You give customers what they want. They love coconut cake; I'm going to make the coconut cake. As long as they eat it, I will.

Although Duners retains its old employees and menu items, there are a few new faces as well.

Sous chef Paul Meyers arrived at Duners around the same time as Kelly and looks to put his own spin on the restaurant's offerings. General manager Matt Blaszak is also currently training to become a sommelier and plans to implement a very nice wine program, Christian Kelly said.

In addition to staff, Duners customers can expect some structural changes in the coming months. The Kellys look forward to capitalizing on the porch space installed by Wilson Richey as well as installing soundproofing tiles in the main dining room to accommodate its noisy ambiance. The new owners also plan to make the restaurant available for private parties and wedding rehearsals, something not previously offered by the previous owners.















The Kellys focus on preserving the classic elements of the institution with some minor developments, which Christian Kelly affectionately calls a shine.

What's really important to me is that Duners has a vibe, he said. And that's something I don't want to spoil. I really want to embrace what works and kind of adapt to the tempo and rhythm of this place.

Ultimately, I want to make the right choices to innovate and continue, he added.

Under the Kellys, Duners became a family restaurant again.

It was already a lot of fun, Kelly said. It brought us closer together, which, after 24 years of marriage, is a good thing. So it's a bit like one of the last frontiers. We thought about it several times when going into business with each other, and this was a great opportunity for that.