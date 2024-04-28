AI Sound in Hollywood – Music Connection Magazine

Actors and screenwriters have found their agreement with AI. What about sound designers?

After long and painful struggles, the question of AI, at least for actors and writers, has been resolved. However, for the rest of us in Hollywood, the unboxing of AI is only just beginning. Navigating the future of the sound design industry will depend on the ability of engineers and editors to understand how to maximize the capabilities and productivity of AI tools.

While filmmaking and production were halted for most of the year due to the long and painful strike, the Hollywood industry continued to grind on. Although the Barbenheimer craze over the summer softened the economic blow suffered by some studios, the last six months have seen major Hollywood studios scrambling to improve their profitability.

Studios with direct-to-consumer and streamer offerings have borne the brunt of these efforts; In this grand experiment, everything from storytelling structure to pricing models has been on the table. Streamers have merged, moved, and deleted entire projects in an attempt to impress investors with their results.

It is therefore reasonable to fear that after failing with the actors and writers, other, less powerful and more technical groups, such as sound engineering, will be in play for the replacement of AI and savings presumed associated costs. And it's not necessarily a big step forward: it's inevitable that AI, as in other industries, will radically change the workflow of audio engineers.

Audio engineers looking to forge their future not only in these tumultuous times in Hollywood, but also in the civilian sector, need to be smart in how they deploy AI. There are already tools available that can help us speed up our processes and projects. Two good examples:

Its cataloging and library management: Finding a specific sound in a sound library can be an extremely time-consuming process. I know my own library is made up of over two terabytes of various sounds, and digging through it to find a specific one can take hours. There are AI tools in the market that can not only discover a sound but also generate timestamps inside each audio clip.

Audio description mixing: Mixing for audio description can be a rote process. Clients have specifications they want to meet, and aside from a little artistic flair, the process is pretty simple. The audio of a program must stop at a certain point before the stories begin and resume shortly after the end. AI can automate the process, performing an efficient first draft of the work, leaving time for the engineer to check and resolve any mixing issues after the first render.

As in other industries, these tools offer methods to speed up delivery and service and will eventually become standard practice. While cost savings remain a major priority for studios, expect to see AI technologies implemented more and more.

But will audio engineers face an existential crisis because of AI?

Yes and no.

As the most basic tasks of sound design, such as cataloging sound effects and mixing audio descriptions, are outsourced to AI tools, other entry-level positions, like interns and AP roles, will likely dry up. If companies can save money by using technology, they will, and the impact will likely be fewer roles for people just starting out and learning the trade.

At the same time, sound design, like many other post-production positions, is both an art and a science. The best of us possess the technical skills to create a cohesive soundscape, while also having the deft ear that can create a character from the audio. Part of being a sound designer is having the ability to translate a director's vision into a rich, immersive sound experience.

In an industry that relies on connections and creativity, the audio engineer position is unlikely to be eliminated, especially at the highest levels. Certainly, lower-tier and newer streaming services, those that simply create content for content's sake, can turn to some emerging AI tools to produce fast, good-enough sound designs that simply get the job done. As TikTok and TikTok-like mini-productions grow in popularity, quick turnaround times will take priority over quality.

But there will continue to be a happy medium when it comes to sound design and engineering. Work in this industry long enough and you know that relationships are everything. Filmmakers are looking for partners with the emotional sensitivity and creativity to translate their vision, add elements to it, and produce something even better.

Oscar-winning directors around the world are unlikely to abandon this relationship anytime soon, attached as they are to the individuals who help direct the creative process alongside them. Likewise, independent artists and filmmakers, driven by creativity and passion, are unlikely to prioritize ease over art.

Soft skills will continue to win out for sound designers, but smart studios can, and will, start preparing for an AI-driven future.