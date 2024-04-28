Sonali Bendre Reveals Her First Reaction to Cancer Diagnosis: Why Me? | Bollywood

Sonali Bendre is back in cinema with the drama series The Broken News. The rest of the series will air on ZEE5 in May 2024. The actor, who opened up about his cancer diagnosis, spoke about his journey in a podcast for the humans of Bombay. (Also Read: Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar offer the true meaning of feminism after Nora Fatehi's comments go viral) Sonali Bendre recently recalled her reaction to her cancer diagnosis.

Sonali Bendre recalls her reaction to cancer diagnosis

Sonali was asked how she reacted to her cancer diagnosis and what her first reaction was. She said: When I was diagnosed with cancer, my first thought was: Why me? I woke up thinking it was a nightmare; I couldn't believe this could happen to me. That's when I started to change my way of thinking. Instead of why me? I started asking: Why not me? I began to feel grateful that this wasn't happening to my sister or my son. I realized that I had the strength to face this, that I had the resources to go to the best hospitals and the support system to help me get through it. I'm starting to wonder why not me? helped me start the healing process.

Sonali Bendre supports cancer survivors

For those who don't know, Sonali was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer in 2018. After undergoing treatment at a New York City hospital, she is cancer-free in 2021. After her recovery , she advocated for awareness and support for cancer survivors. The actor also wrote a post on Instagram on the occasion of Cancer Survivors Day 2021. She wrote: How time flies… today when I look back I see strength, I see weakness but above all, I see the desire to not let the C word define. what will my life be like afterwards? You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make it…so don't forget to take #OneDayAtATime and #SwitchOnTheSunshine (rainbow, sun and heart emojis) #CancerSurvivorsDay.

Sonali Bendre will next be seen in The Broken News 2, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The series starts airing on ZEE5 from May 3.

