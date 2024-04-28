Top 10 Best Indian Web Series to Watch Featuring Bollywood Stars Ajay Devgn, Saif, Manoj Bajpayee





The Indian OTT space boomed in 2020 due to the pandemic, which saw some of the best web series coming out of the Indian entertainment industry. The success of web shows that even challenged the big screen viewing experience has led to several Bollywood stars making their OTT debut. It started with Saif Ali Khan, then other stars like Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Emraan HashmiRaveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Rampal, Shahid Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao followed suit. Here is 10 Best Indian Web Seriesfeaturing must-see Bollywood stars: Sacred games (2018-2019)

@Netflix Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, India's first and most popular mainstream web show was made by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. It ran for two seasons and is available to stream on Netflix. After Sacred games, Saif Ali Khan starred in a political thriller Tandav on Prime Video. Despite receiving rave reviews, the series was canceled after the first season due to controversy that led to legal issues. The family man (2019–present)

@First Video With Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj & DKs The family man is perhaps the most loved web series on Indian OTT. Both seasons of the spy thriller are currently streaming on Prime Video and a third season is in production. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022)

@Disney+ Hotstar Perhaps the biggest star to make his OTT debut, Ajay Devgn starred in the thriller web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness which was a remake of the British series Luther with Idris Elba. The first season of the show is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Farzi (2023-present)

@First Video Another Raj & DK show in the list, Shahid Kapoors web debut Farzi starring Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon became the most watched show on OTT beating Ajay Devgns Rudra. The first season of the show airs on Prime Video and it has been renewed for the second season. Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega (2023)

@First Video Suniel Shetty made his web debut with an action thriller Hunter with Esha Deol. Its first season is broadcast on Prime Video. Aranyak (2021)

@Netflix Raveena Tandon made her web series debut with a fantasy mystery thriller Aranyak. The first season of the show is streaming on Netflix. Show time (2024)

@Disney+ Hotstar Emraan Hashmis' second stint on OTT, Karan Johars' web show is set against the backdrop of Hindi films. Its first season is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Guns and Gulaabs (2023-present)

@Netflix Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh ​​Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah, the crime comedy thriller Raj & DK is currently streaming on Netflix. It was recently renewed for a season two. coating (2023)

@First Video Sonakshi Sinha's web debut starring Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Its first season is broadcast on Prime Video. The night manager (2023)

@Disney+ Hotstar An official remake of the British series of the same name, The night manager starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. The miniseries is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

