Entertainment
7 Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That Redefine Beauty and Glamor
Bollywood actresses are a league of their own, with their timeless beauty, talent and elegance. Although we cannot stop being fascinated by their dazzling beauty and aura, they are building a lineage for generations to come. From actresses of yesteryear to divas of today, some of our favorites have passed on their gift to the new generation and how! Thanks to them, we have our favorite Bollywood mother-daughter duos who are redefining generational beauty and talent.
Every Bollywood mother-daughter duo on our list is a powerhouse of talent and sophistication that has been passed down to them through generations. Some of them may have appeared together on screen, but we still find ourselves stalking their Insta handles for their iconic photos and appearances at various events. From Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan to Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, these women are a powerful force of cinematic flair and grace, and are here to rule Bollywood for generations! Today, we take a look at some of Bollywood's most glamorous mother-daughter duos who are making B-town a beauty pageant.
Bollywood's most glamorous mother-daughter duo
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan are Bollywood's mother-daughter duo that epitomizes glamour. Amrita Singh was a leading actress in the 1980s, whose vivacious screen presence earned her rave reviews and a devoted following. Sara Ali Khan followed her mother's footsteps and made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. One of the most sought-after actresses of the younger generation, Sara is a regular in the paparazzi and bears a striking resemblance to her beautiful mother. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's film Subway to Dino.
Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt
She is one of the best actresses in Bollywood today. Alia Bhatt, as we all know, is the daughter of yesteryear actress Soni Razdan. Not only are they an enchanting Bollywood mother-daughter duo, but Alia also looks like a carbon copy of her mother. Their peak cinematic moment was when they played mother and daughter on screen in 2018. Razi. Alia is often seen posting pictures with her mother, and their bond seems too adorable.
Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan
Bollywood's First Lady Gauri Khan may not have appeared in films, but she remains one of the most influential people in the industry. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, is one of the most popular stars on the block these days and made her Bollywood debut with Archie in 2023. Although the film was a failure, we look forward to seeing more of Gauri Khan's daughter in the years to come.
Bhavana Pandey and Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday has gone on record saying that her mother is watching her every move, and that's just peak mom behavior. One of the biggest mother-daughter duos in Bollywood today, they are setting some serious family goals. As Ananya hits career high after Kho Gaye Hum KahanBhavana will next be seen on Fabulous lives versus Bollywood wives season 3.
Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna
Dimple Kapadia was known as the 'bold' actress of her time, due to her strong personality. After making his Bollywood debut with Police officer At the age of 16, Kapadia became an overnight star. Twinkle Khanna may not have had a successful career in Bollywood, but she followed in her mother's footsteps. Today, she is a bestselling author and is known for her wit. She really is Ms. Funnybones! They are one of the mother-daughter duo of Bollywood that we truly love and adore.
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni
Neetu Singh, one of the most successful actresses of her generation, was everyone's favorite as the bubbly girl next door. She rose to fame with films like Deewaar, Khel Khel Mein and Kabhi Kabhie, and soon became a Kapoor bahu when she got married to Rishi Kapoor. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor stayed away from films and Bollywood as much as she could, but always made headlines for her beauty and glamour. We will see her in the Netflix show Fabulous lives versus Bollywood wives season 3, which also marks its OTT debut.
Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor
Another 'fabulous Bollywood wife', Maheep Kapoor, is the wife of Sanjay Kapoor and a former model and actress. They got married in 1997 and soon after, they had Shanaya. While Shanaya's best friends Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday have already made their Bollywood debut, she is yet to do so. Earlier, she was supposed to make her debut with Karan Johar's film Bedhadakbut instead she will make her pan-Indian debut with south superstar Mohanlal in his next film Vrushabha.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
– Who is the youngest mother in Bollywood?
Neetu Singh, Dimple Kapadia and Mira Rajput are among the youngest mothers in Bollywood.
– Who are the famous mother-daughter duos in Bollywood?
From Amrita Singh-Sara Ali Khan, Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt to Maheep Kapoor-Shanaya Kapoor, here are some of the most famous mother-daughter duos in Bollywood.
