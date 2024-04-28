Entertainment
Colin Jost roasts the media and gets sentimental with Biden at Correspondents' Dinner
The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner may be nicknamed in some circles the “Nerd Prom” inside the Beltway. Yet this year's party, held Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, was the hottest party in the nation's capital — perhaps the entire country — as President Joe Biden and the First Lady sat alongside the Hollywood elite and senior government officials mingling with actors, rappers and rockers.
They all gathered to toast free speech and watch the president and Saturday Night Live Colin Jost roasts Donald Trump, the state of the media, and in a common theme of the evening, the age of the commander in chief.
Before the event began, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Hilton in Washington's Adams Morgan neighborhood to confront attendees and encourage journalists to boycott the event. Protesters shouted about the deaths of journalists in Gaza while covering the ongoing conflict and held banners while chanting “free and free Palestine.” Biden was also reportedly confronted by a small group of protesters calling for a ceasefire on Israel's deadly Gaza ground campaign.
Later in the evening, Biden took to the podium where he launched a relentless series of gags against headliner Jost (addressing the SNL the writer's wife, Scarlett Johansson: “Clearly, you're the funniest one in the family”); his presumed opponent Donald Trump in this year's presidential race (“My vice president actually supports me…”); and even acknowledged the hot topic of his age, which, as the first octogenarian presidential candidate, is a central issue for voters (“Yes, I'm an adult running against a six-year-old”).
Jost took the stage after Biden's few jokes and a quick nod to the sanctity of a free press. His time on the podium in front of Hollywood and the Washington elite drew particularly average reactions, with his jokes (“I have to admit, it's not easy following President Biden. I mean, it's not always easy to follow what he says…”) and his barbs. to members of the assembled audience (“Bernie Sanders is here because he’s not one to pass up a free hot meal”).
For Jost, it was by no means an unmitigated disaster. But his 20 minutes on stage were marked by notable silence as the gags didn't land and the headliner gave far too many pauses for laughs or effect. The winner of Jost's worst gag? “My 'Weekend Update' co-anchor, Michael Che, was going to join me here tonight – but in solidarity with President Biden, I have decided to lose all my black support.” The boos came and the silence dragged on after that one.
Yet in the end, Jost turned the tables with simple sentimentality and delivering a heartfelt moment directly to the American president. Discussing his late firefighter grandfather, who died last year, Jost told Biden he reminded him of the man who voted for the president in 2020.
“My grandfather voted for decency, and decency is why we are all here tonight. It is with decency that we can be here tonight,” Jost said. “Decency is how we can make jokes on each other and one of us doesn’t go to jail afterwards – we go to the Newsmax after-party.”
“When you look at the levels of freedom throughout history, and even in the world today, This is the exception. This freedom is incredibly rare and the journalists in this room help protect it, and we can never take it for granted,” he added.
Jost followed in the footsteps of previous comedian headliners like Michele Wolf, Roy Wood Jr., Trevor Noah, Jay Leno, Keegan-Michael Key and many others.
The annual event is the primary source of revenue for the work of the White House Correspondents Association, as noted on its website. This includes journalists working to cover the U.S. president, educational events on the First Amendment and a free press, and scholarships to help the next generation of journalists.
