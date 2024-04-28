With Challengers and Saltburn, Hollywood films embrace sex again





Zendaya, wearing a bodycon dress, spins on a dance floor in Challengers, a $56 million sports drama arriving in multiplexes Friday. It's hot in here, the hip-hop soundtrack blares, as she closes her eyes and runs her hands through her hair, lost in fantasy. So take off all your clothes. The story continues in a motel, where Zendaya, playing a tennis prodigy, begins a menage a trois with two guys; this peters out after they become more interested in each other. The plot then shifts to sensual interactions on the hood of a car, in a dorm room, in the backseat of a car, on the wooden slats of a sauna. There are erotic churros. Sex is back! shouted a seemingly delighted man at the end of a Challengers preview in West Hollywood, California, this month. Identifying trends in cinema is a hazardous business. Think about how many times romantic comedy has been declared dead, alive and dead. (No, wait, alive.) But we can say this much with certainty: Hollywood is more excited than it has been in years.

It absolutely feels like the pendulum has swung back toward filmmakers exploring adult relationships and sexuality in their projects, said Amy Pascal, former president of Sony Pictures and the producing force behind Challengers. I am delighted about it, she added.

Eroticism was common in studio films like Challengers, released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Body heat, basic instinct, an officer and a gentleman, fatal attraction, disclosure, cruel intentions and wide-shut eyes are among the many examples from the 1980s and 1990s. In the 2000s, however, film companies began obsessively focusing on PG-13 franchises and animation genres that could be released to global audiences and sell spin-off products. The studios also wanted to expand into China, where censorship does not allow sex scenes. As a result, raunchy storytelling began to diminish on the big screen (except in arthouse cinemas). Premium television has taken over. Sex in mainstream movies was almost disappeared by 2019, as Washington Post chief film critic Ann Hornaday wrote in a column that year. A few months later, Kate Hagen, writing in Playboy magazine, found that only about 1.2% of films released between 2010 and 2020 contained an overt sex scene, the lowest total since the 1960s. (It peaked in the 1990s. Coincidence or not, this was the decade when pornography began to be available online.)

Today, some filmmakers are opposed. Awards season brought Saltburn, with its titillating, disturbing bathtub scene and Barry Keoghan's twisting, full-frontal finale. Poor Things found an insatiable Emma Stone romping in a Parisian brothel. Christopher Nolan filmed the first sex scenes of his 35-year career for Oppenheimer. (More interested in the joys of sex than any recent season I can remember, as New York Times awards columnist Kyle Buchanan described the crop of suitors in February.) Over the past year, the flood of R-rated sex comedies into movie theaters has turned into a relative torrent. Anyone but you found Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell going at it. No Hard Feelings starred Jennifer Lawrence as a prostitute of sorts on a mission to deflower an awkward college student. The libidinous Bottoms, Back on the Strip and Joy Ride also tried to mix sex and laughter.

At the end of May, Mr. Powell will return to the cinema in the comedy Hitman, about an undercover agent who begins a torrid affair with a suspect, played by Adria Arjona. In addition to starring in the R-rated film, he co-wrote the screenplay with Richard Linklater and served as a producer. (It will arrive on Netflix in June.) Body Heat was one of the inspirations, Mr. Powell said in January, when Hit Man debuted on rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival. There aren't many sex scenes in movies anymore, and certainly not many well-executed sex scenes.

He continued: Body Heat has a lot of foreplay, which is one of the reasons it's so intense, steamy and carnal. (Body Heat, released in 1981, starred Kathleen Turner as a wealthy woman who plots her husband's murder while having a torrid affair with a shady lawyer, played by William Hurt.) This summer's multiplex lineup includes Deadpool & Wolverine, from Disney-owned Marvel Studios; one trailer included a joke about an intimate act involving a sex toy. (The activity isn't new to me, Ryan Reynolds jokes as the mischievous Deadpool, “but it is to Disney.) Blink Twice, a twisted thriller starring Channing Tatum as a tycoon who attracts women to a private retreat, scheduled for release in August. The recovery could simply be due to a calendar quirk. Challengers was supposed to be released last year, but it was delayed due to union strikes. His arrival now sandwiched between Poor Things and Hit Man could create the false appearance of a turning point for the film industry. But there are signs of real change. One involves intimacy coordinators, or experts who help performers overcome the difficulty of filming sex scenes. Their appearance on sets, once rare, became common after the #MeToo movement of the late 2010s. Film producers say stars are now more willing to participate in simulated intimacy. Young writers and directors also seem to be rediscovering and drawing inspiration from films like American Gigolo (1980) and 9 Weeks (1986). Some studio executives say filmmakers like Luca Guadagnino, who directed Challengers, want to explore changing attitudes toward sex, as seen in the rise of OnlyFans and the unashamed embrace of fluidity sexual activity by younger millennials and Generation Z. (A counterpoint: In a study last year by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at the University of California, Los Angeles, about 52 percent of respondents aged 13 at 24 said they wish movies and TV shows focused more on friendships and platonic relationships.)

Perhaps this contributes to a certain degree of sexual liberation: studios have stopped chasing China, where ticket buyers have turned overwhelmingly against Hollywood films. So far, box office results have been mixed. Anybody but You, made by Sony for $25 million, raked in a whopping $219 million this year, while Poor Things, which cost Searchlight Pictures $35 million, took in $117 million. Other attempts (Joy Ride, No Hard Feelings) disappointed or completely failed. Reviews of Challengers have been overwhelmingly positive. Box office analysts expect it to gross about $15 million in its first weekend in the United States and Canada, where it is screening in 3,400 theaters, enough to become No. 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/28/business/media/hollywood-movies-sex-challengers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos