Aamir Khan told Rajkumar Hirani hatta yaar as he ditched the shorts and bared all on the set of PK to give the perfect shot: What's the problem if you see me naked? | Bollywood News





Aamir Khan, known as the 'Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywoodshowed his unprecedented dedication to his craft when he bared it all in the opening scene of his 2014 film. PK. While appearing on a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir recounted the behind-the-scenes challenges of filming this critical scene and the lengths he went to to capture the perfect shot. During the conversation, Aamir said that he shared his initial concerns with the film's director Rajkumar Hirani regarding the shooting of the opening scene. However, Hirani reassured him by promising to provide him with specially designed shorts to cover his frontal area, drawing a comparison to wearing abdominal protection in cricket. Moreover, Hirani persuaded Aamir by suggesting him to shoot the scene in the sparsely populated desert of Rajasthan. However, on the day of filming, the specially designed shorts proved ineffective as they kept slipping off Aamir's body while he was running. Recounting this experience, Aamir humorously said, “On the day of shooting, I wore these shorts. I came out with the radio. All the phones were hidden on set. I had to run in that scene. Until I walked, it was fine, but when I had to run… (laughs). When I ran, the shorts came off because they were attached with tape. He added: “I had a lot of difficulty with this shot. After one or two attempts, I told Raju, “Hatta yaar (Let's delete it).' I wanted to give the perfect shot. So I put it aside. I told everyone to go far behind the camera and I ran. » Reflecting on his initial apprehensions, Aamir admitted to feeling self-conscious about appearing naked on set. However, once he was in the present moment, his focus turned entirely to the task at hand and he realized that the success of the scene was more important than any discomfort or embarrassment he might have felt. He said: “The reason I did that was because I was ashamed to think about that scene. I used to think it would be really weird to walk around the set naked. We're not used to it. I used to feel anxious about how I was going to do it. Everyone would watch. I felt very embarrassed. But I swear, when I got on set, I just wanted to work and my plan was a failure. So I said to Raju, “These are unimportant things. What's the problem if you see me naked? We need to get shot. I didn't feel embarrassed at that moment. I was also shocked that I did it. PK was widely acclaimed upon its release and quickly became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film had amassed a staggering worldwide gross of Rs 769.89 crore. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

